"Chelsea have new direct contact scheduled" - Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update as Blues edge closer to completing signing of 27-year-old superstar

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest transfer update on Chelsea's pursuit of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

According to the transfer expert, the Blues are edging closer to completing the move for the England international in the summer transfer window. The club are set to have a fresh meeting regarding the transfer as they look to reach an agreement.

The 27-year-old winger is one of the players on manager Thomas Tuchel's wishlist. According to Football London, Tuchel himself had a conversation with Sterling to persuade him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following in this regard:

"Chelsea have new direct contact scheduled with Man City to close Raheem Sterling deal. Positive talks also on Friday, waiting for final details on both player and club sides in order to complete the agreement."

He added:

"Chelsea, pushing - Tuchel wanted Sterling since day one."

The Blues have been linked with a number of wingers in the ongoing transfer window. These include the likes of Raphinha and Sterling. However, there are a couple of clubs interested in signing the Leeds United star this summer, FC Barcelona being one of them.

Raheem Sterling has been one of Manchester City's key performers under the management of Pep Guardiola. However, the England international did have his game time reduced over the course of the 2021-22 season.

Sterling only started five of the 12 Champions League games last season and played just 28 minutes over two legs against Real Madrid in the semifinals. This is despite the second leg going into extra time.

Raheem Sterling, however, still went on to score 17 goals and provide nine assists across all competitions last season. He currently has just one year remaining on his City contract.

The 27-year-old winger could be seen as one of the main attackers if he decides to sign for Chelsea this summer. The Blues have already parted ways with Romelu Lukaku, who has joined Inter Milan on loan.

Raheem Sterling is not the only Manchester City player wanted by Chelsea

Raheem Sterling is not the only Manchester City player on Chelsea's radar. According to Sport Bible, Dutch defender Nathan Ake is also edging closer to a move to Stamford Bridge.

It's worth mentioning that Nathan Ake was previously a Blues player, and made 17 appearances for the first-team before joining AFC Bournemouth back in 2017.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Latest on Nathan Ake & Raheem Sterling transfers. Latest on Nathan Ake & Raheem Sterling transfers. https://t.co/e8QnueOSyj

The Blues are in the market for a new defender after seeing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave on free transfers.

