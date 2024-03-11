"Absolutely outstanding" – Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Liverpool star after Manchester City draw

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has showered praise on Virgil van Dijk following his standout display in their 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester City this Sunday.

The Reds, who held the defending champions to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season, bounced back from a goal down at Anfield on March 10. Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in the 50th minute after John Stones' 23rd-minute opener for his club.

Van Dijk, who started alongside Reds academy product Jarell Quansah, produced a colossal performance against Manchester City. The 32-year-old completed 77 of 79 passes, won three of four tackles and five of eight overall duels, and made four interceptions as well.

In the aftermath of the potential title-deciding contest, Carragher asserted that Van Dijk should be considered as one of the best centre-backs. He told Sky Sports (h/t Rousing The Kop):

"The great centre-backs don't just play their own game, you can control the whole back four. When you look at Liverpool's back four today, everybody in the stadium is thinking: 'Oh, you're up against Manchester City, it's [Kevin] De Bruyne, it's [Erling] Haaland."

Hailing Van Dijk for keeping Erling Haaland quiet, Carragher continued:

"But even though Quansah was outstanding, brilliant, he can concentrate on his own game, but the greats look after you and that's why Van Dijk was the Man of the Match. He was up against Haaland, he's the best centre-forward in the world."

Heaping further praise on the ex-Southampton man, Carragher added:

"For me, Van Dijk is right up there in terms of centre-backs. I actually think Van Dijk is a better centre-back than Haaland is a striker, that's how highly I rate Van Dijk. I think he's absolutely outstanding."

So far this campaign, the Liverpool captain has bagged four goals and laid out two assists in 34 games across competitions for his club.

Gary Neville makes surprise claim to praise Liverpool star after Manchester City match

Speaking on Sky Sports, Manchester United great Gary Neville asserted that Luis Diaz deserved a goal for his fine outing in Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester City. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"He still plays like an eight or nine-year-old kid. Just those three moments. He deserved a goal for his effort and endeavor."

Diaz, 27, produced a dogged performance on Liverpool's left flank, completing four of his six dribbles against the in-form Manchester City. He missed two key chances in the second half of the game, but the right-footed winger impressed after creating three great chances.

A 45-cap Colombia international, Diaz has found the back of the net 11 times in 38 overall appearances for the Merseyside outfit this season. He has also contributed five assists in 2,603 minutes of action so far.