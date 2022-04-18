"Absolutely no place for it in the game" - Jamie O'Hara slams 'stupid' Chelsea superstar for his actions against Crystal Palace 

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz should have been sent off for a 'stupid' dive in their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace, according to Jamie O'Hara.

Chelsea will face Liverpool in the final following a 2-0 victory over their London rivals at Wembley thanks to second-half strikes from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

However, Chelsea struggled to break down the disciplined Palace outfit in the first half. Desperation appeared to be seeping in when Havertz skipped past Marc Guehi and tumbled to the ground. Referee Anthony Taylor booked the German for simulation, with replays confirming Guehi didn't touch him.

Ex-Tottenham midfielder O'Hara felt the yellow card wasn't stringent enough punishment, telling Sky Sports:

"The referee books him for diving. Now when you watch it back, instantly, you get the replay and you come back and Havertz has dived, it’s a shocking dive as well. Absolutely no place for it in the game.

"He’s got to book him for it. The Crystal Palace players are going crazy because that for me is such bad simulation. Not what you want to see in the game, especially at the highest level at a big moment.

"It’s actually stupid from him because his first touch takes him past the defender anyway, he’s in. He could get a shot off, he’s one-on-one with the keeper almost. Shocking from him, I hate to see it in the game. We need to get it out as quickly as possible. I would have sent him off."

Thomas Tuchel advises Romelu Lukaku on how to get back into Chelsea team

Havertz once again started upfront to replace club-record signing Lukaku. The striker has so far endured a miserable return to Chelsea following his transfer from Inter Milan in the summer.

The Belgian replaced Havertz in the 77th minute, but again missed a sitter of a chance. The 28-year-old forward came on to partner Timo Werner, who has been in sparkling form in recent weeks following a difficult start to his Stamford Bridge career.

Chelsea boss Tuchel told TalkSport before the Wembley clash:

“What Timo has done is exactly what (Lukaku) needs to do. Wait, be patient, work hard and put the team first, be ready to help the team, because as a striker you can help within seconds.''

“Now (Werner) has made it difficult to leave him out. I’m impressed, he was very, very good in the last two games. These were two games when he was much better than in any other game and he showed what he is capable of. Everybody thinks we as managers do the line-up, and of course we do.''

