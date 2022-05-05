"Absolutely ridiculous" - Fans say Real Madrid superstar is the 'master of avoiding yellow cards' after his antics against Manchester City

Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final second-leg clash with Manchester City may currently be goalless, but it is hardly a drab affair. Already rife with controversy early on in the game with Aymeric Laporta slapping Luka Modric, football fans were rather shocked at Casemiro's display.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder has committed what has looked like two bookable offenses, which should have eventually resulted in a red card. However, Casemiro neither received a yellow card for poorly tackling Kevin de Bruyne nor one for pulling Phil Foden's shirt.

With the referee failing to book Casemiro for his poor discipline, fans have taken to Twitter to share their disbelief and make remarks about the star.

Here is a selection of tweets from the fans:

SPORF @Sporf Casemiro wasn't booked for this! Casemiro wasn't booked for this! 😳 Casemiro wasn't booked for this! https://t.co/aFoUHHrt0q

Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt Casemiro has committed two blatant yellow card offences and avoided a booking both times. Casemiro has committed two blatant yellow card offences and avoided a booking both times. 😂

Paddy Power @paddypower First time I've ever seen a player going down injured to avoid getting a booking work.



Fair play to Casemiro. First time I've ever seen a player going down injured to avoid getting a booking work.Fair play to Casemiro.

TC @totalcristiano I’m crying. Casemiro is the master of avoiding clear yellow cards man I’m crying. Casemiro is the master of avoiding clear yellow cards man

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker After the Maradona auction, Casemiro makes an early claim for Foden’s shirt. After the Maradona auction, Casemiro makes an early claim for Foden’s shirt.

SPORTbible @sportbible How has Casemiro not been booked? How has Casemiro not been booked? 😂

Ziyad⚡️🇲🇦 @mcfcziyad Casemiro shouldn’t be on the pitch. We have been robbed Casemiro shouldn’t be on the pitch. We have been robbed https://t.co/ToD0qcZHZv

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Casemiro is the only player who can make two yellow card tackles and still have no yellow card. Casemiro is the only player who can make two yellow card tackles and still have no yellow card.

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva Two blatant yellows for Casemiro not given Two blatant yellows for Casemiro not given

𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 @IeeSZN Nah this is getting absolutely ridiculous, Casemiro shouldn’t even be on the pitch both of those challenges were 100% yellow cards Nah this is getting absolutely ridiculous, Casemiro shouldn’t even be on the pitch both of those challenges were 100% yellow cards

The Madridistas are still looking for a way into the tie as they struggle to swat Manchester City away. If the game ends as it is, Real Madrid will get knocked out in front of their fans, and City will make their way to Paris on May 28 to face Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Vinicius Junior has blossomed at Real Madrid and could make things happen against Manchester City

Real Madrid’s hopes of making the Champions League final in Paris will rest on the performance of a resurgent Vinicius Junior. The young Brazilian forward has progressed in leaps and bounds in Madrid this season after initially looking unable to shoulder the weight of playing for Madrid when he joined in 2018. However, Vinicius has looked right at home this season, a dramatic difference from previous seasons.

The Brazilian has been brilliant for Los Blancos this season, providing 17 goals and 15 assists in all competitions as the Madrid giants won the La Liga crown. Vinicius will now be expected to turn up for a similar performance tonight as Real Madrid trail Manchester City and look to get back into the tie. He did score in the clash against the Cityzens last week, but the ongoing game has seen him held back by Kyle Walker.

The Madridistas are seeking to create a comeback against Pep Guardiola and his men, but have struggled to put any shots on target in the first half. They will be hoping for an improved second-half, and Vinicius Junior will try to connect better with Karim Benzema and potentially turn the game around.

With a spot in the UCL final at stake, Real Madrid clearly have a lot to do and they may have to lean on Vinicius Junior to create a route.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit