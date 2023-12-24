"Absolutely sensational" - Gary Neville blown away by what Liverpool superstar did in 1-1 draw against Arsenal

Gary Neville was in awe of Mohamed Salah's strike in Liverpool's 1-1 Premier League draw against Arsenal on Saturday (23 December).

The Reds fell behind in the fourth minute after Gabriel Magalhaes headed in Martin Odegaard's free-kick, but Salah equalized around the half-hour mark. The goal came as a result of Trent Alexander-Arnold finding the Egyptian with a long pass down the right flank.

Salah controlled the ball and dragged it to the byline before cutting inside to his stronger left foot. He went past Oleksandr Zinchenko with relative ease before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot at the near post which gave David Raya no chance.

Neville was amazed by the power Salah generated to beat the Spanish goalkeeper at his near post but was also critical of Zinchenko. While commentating on the game, the former Manchester United right-back said on Sky Sports Premier League (h/t The Boot Room):

"Absolutely sensational from Mo Salah. I did mention about 10, 15 minutes ago that Zinchenko against Salah was a mismatch. I mean, it’s poor defending from Zinchenko not to deal with that low pass to start with, but then that is really weak.

"To allow him to come back, a world class player like Salah onto his left foot so easily, you are asking for trouble. And my God, did he give him trouble! What a finish! The power is incredible."

The scoreline didn't change until the final whistle, although both teams had chances to win the game. Alexander-Arnold struck the bar with a fierce shot in the 73rd minute after Salah charged into Arsenal's half on the counterattack to create the opportunity.

After being denied a penalty for handball in the opening stages of the game, Liverpool came close to conceding one at the other end. Alexander-Arnold seemingly shoved Kai Havertz inside the box in the 81st minute but the referee waved play on.

Arsenal lead the Premier League table going into Christmas Day after Liverpool draw

Aston Villa had a golden opportunity to, at least temporarily, go top of the standings on Friday (22 December). However, Unai Emery's men had to rely on a stoppage-time goal to secure a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United.

This meant that Arsenal would have been top of the tree if they managed to avoid defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. That they did, ensuring that they touched the 40-point mark before any other team in the Premier League this season.

They now hold a one-point lead over both Liverpool and Aston Villa. The Reds, who also have 39 points, lead the Villans on goal difference after 18 matches. Arsenal led the table on Christmas Day last season as well, only to lose the title to Manchester City by five points.

