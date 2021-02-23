AC Milan clarify stance on Juventus star Douglas Costa

Juventus winger Douglas Costa was linked with AC Milan in the summer of 2020, but the Serie A giants have now clarified their stance on the Brazilian.

According to JuveFC, the Rossoneri are not interested in the Bianconeri man and have no intentions of securing his signature in the near future. Diego Costa is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but is due to return to Juventus at the end of the season.

Costa moved to Turin from Bayern Munich, initially on loan in 2017, before his transfer was made permanent. However, the Brazilian failed to cement a place in the first team during his stay at Juventus.

Costa was sent back on loan to the Bavarians earlier in the summer to make room for Federico Chiesa. But the Brazilian has failed to impress at Bayern Munich this season.

It is quite unlikely that the Bundesliga giants will sign him permanently at the end of the season, so Costa is all set to return to Turin. However, Juventus have no room for him in the squad, thanks to the form of Chiesa, so the Brazilian might be on the move again.

It was believed AC Milan would rekindle their interest in the player after reports linked them with Costa ahead of the ongoing season.

There is no interest from Milan for Douglas Costa.



[SKY ITALIA] — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) February 22, 2021

However, the Rossoneri have now distanced themselves from the Brazilian because he does not fit the profile of players the Serie A giants are currently looking for.

Costa could well turn out to be a headache for Juventus in the summer unless the Bianconeri manage to find a suitable suitor for him soon.

Juventus winger Douglas Costa turned down a move to Wolves earlier in the summer

Advertisement

Douglas Costa

The 30-year-old Douglas Costa was linked with a move to Premier League team Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.

Wolves were interested in Costa, but the Juventus winger refused the move because he considered that to be a step down in his career.

Nevertheless, the player’s injury problems continue to be a cause of concern for any potential suitor. But it is also true that when he is fully fit, Costa is among the best in his position.

Bayern announce that Douglas Costa has suffered a hairline crack in his right metatarsal during training and will be sidelined for the time being. pic.twitter.com/56Ez8ASxJG — Sextuple winners 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) February 15, 2021

Juventus are unlikely to reintegrate Costa into their squad, given the plethora of attacking options at their disposal. The Bianconeri are currently third in the league table, eight points behind Inter Milan, but have a game in hand.