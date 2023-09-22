AC Milan invite Mia Khalifa to red carpet fashion event, she poses for picture with Italian rapper

Mia Khalifa was pictured in San Siro after she was invited by AC Milan to a red-carpet fashion event. She also posed alongside famous Italian rapper Fedez for a picture.

According to the Daily Star, the celebrity was spotted at a recent fashion event at San Siro, where she was invited by Rossoneri. The 30-year-old was wearing a golden dress with her hair slicked back and she completed her look with a pair of glasses.

She later took to X (formerly Twitter) and uploaded a couple of pictures from the fashion event. In the post, she tagged the AC Milan and Vogue Italia.

"Just an intimate dinner in a STADIUM??? MILLE GRAZIE Off-White @acmilan @vogue_italia" She wrote, adding a grey heart and football emoji.

Mia Khalifa shared a few more glimpses from the fashion event on her Instagram account. One of her videos was with Italian rapper Fedez, who took to Instagram and uploaded a clip where he can be seen posing with the businesswoman.

The Italian rapper's Instagram story

According to IMDB, the 33-year-old Italian rapper is a well-known figure in the world of music as he has collaborated with top musicians such as Elisa, Francesca Michielin, Zara Larsson, T-Pain, J-Ax.

Which football club does Mia Khalifa support?

It is not the first time Mia Khalifa has been interested in football. In 2018, she stated that the Premier League side club West Ham United is her favorite.

Khalifa revealed that she watched the 2005 drama-crime film, Green Street, which was based in London and since then, she has been a fan of West Ham.

During the time, Mia Khalifa affirmed that she hadn't been to any of the club's games. However, the 30-year-old also said that she would love to see the Hammers play live. She said (quotes via The Daily Star Sport):

"I watched Green Street hooligans when I was young and ever since then I've loved West Ham. I haven't been to any games, that was actually my first time ever in England when I was there."

"I would love to [attend a game], I actually plan on going back to do a food tour there. And I'm going to make it line up with a match that I can go and see," she added.

Earlier this year, she also showed her support toward Paris Saint-Germain. She tweeted that she would visit Paris to watch Luis Enrique's Les Persians play in their Ligue 1 opener against Lorient, which eventually ended as a goalless draw on August 13.

