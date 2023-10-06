Achraf Hakimi and 3 other PSG stars receive ban for insulting rival fans with offensive chants

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) footballers Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa have been handed a one-match suspension by Ligue de Football Professionnel (IFL). They were heard using homophobic chants while celebrating Le Classique win over Marseille.

The four players will be available for PSG's match against Rennes this weekend as the ban comes into effect on October 10. The club have decided not to appeal against the ban, which is for two games with one game suspended.

The Ligue 1 champions released a statement on Thursday night, terming the suspension as 'excessive'. It read:

"The club regrets that the Disciplinary Commission has opted for an excessive and collective measure, likely to undermine the work of dialogue and prevention undertaken by the Club with associations, institutions and fans."

The four players will miss the Strasbourg game, who sit eighth in the Ligue 1 table right now. The defending champions haven't had the best of starts themselves and are currently fifth in the table.

French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera commented on the chants last month and wrote on X:

"It is unthinkable to remain deaf to such hateful and homophobic chants in our stands. Yesterday, these chants spoiled the party at the Parc. They must be eradicated from our stadiums as a matter of urgency. I made sure last night that a firm response was forthcoming. I invite PSG to lodge a complaint to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice so that they can be removed from the stadiums."

PSG fans were also heard using the same homophobic chants - despite repeated calls for it to end over the last four years.

PSG make rocky start to the season

PSG have not been at their best this season following the departure of Neymar and Lionel Messi. The French side sit fifth in the Ligue 1 table and have drawn three of their seven matches this season so far.

They have also lost once and are currently two points behind the league leaders AS Monaco. Manager Luis Enrique is hopeful of turning things around quickly but a shock 4-1 loss at Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League would have put a dent on their confidence.

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly not at full fitness this season after he was forced to sit out of the pre-season matches.