"Acting like Neymar on the floor" - F1 superstar Max Verstappen makes hilarious claim about ex-player during friendly football game

Formula One star Max Verstappen recently name-dropped former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr during a friendly football match between Red Bull drivers and former Mexican footballers.

In Red Bull‘s ‘Off the Race Track & Into the Court’ series, the drivers played a friendly match against former Mexican footballers. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were given the roles of technical directors for their respective teams.

Former Mexican goalkeeper Jorge Campos stole the limelight in the match after he started rolling on the ground without any proper contact with the opposition's goalkeeper. Watching the incident, Verstappen hilariously compared the former Mexican goalkeeper to Neymar Jr. He said:

“He’s acting like Neymar on the floor.”

Although Neymar is one of the most-fouled players in the world, he has received a lot of criticism from fans, experts and opponents over the years for his theatrics.

He was particularly criticized for his playacting at the 2018 World Cup. After Brazil's disappointing campaign in Russia, the former Barcelona star even admitted to over-reacting to fouls in an advertisement, which ultimately backfired on the forward.

Neymar always regretted his decision to leave Barcelona: Reports

According to a report by SPORT, Neymar Jr regrets his decision to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona in the summer of 2017. The Brazilian forward joined the Ligue 1 giants for a world record transfer fee of €222 million (£200 million.

The report stated that the Al-Hilal winger always wanted to go back to Camp Nou. However, his staggering wages were always a concern for the Catalans. SPORT also revealed that all possibilities of Neymar's potential return to Barcelona have been ruled out since he tore his ACL.

The 31-year-old suffered a horrific injury against Uruguay during World Cup qualifier on October 18. As a result, the Brazilian will be missing several months of action for Al-Hilal, who signed the former Barcelona player for $95 million earlier this year.