"Actually, he is surprising me" - Fabio Capello slams Chelsea new signing's lack of personality after slow start to Blues career

Former England manager Fabio Capello has slammed Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly for his lack of personality on the pitch. The Blues secured the Senegal international's signing from Napoli this summer for a fee of £33.8 million.

Koulibaly has endured a mixed start to life at Stamford Bridge after spending eight brilliant seasons at Napoli.

He played the full 90 minutes against AC Milan in the Blues' recent 3-0 UEFA Champions League win. However, Fabio Capello has suggested that the defender is yet to reach his best for Chelsea.

The former Juventus and Real Madrid manager has insisted that Koulibaly is struggling to find the authority he enjoyed on the ball during his time at Napoli.

CFC-Blues @CFCBlues_com Thiago Silva masterclass, won everything

Reece James is on a different level

Loftus-Cheek superb

Fofana first goal

Chalobah played well when called upon

Koulibaly solid

Kepa C/S



He told Sky Sports Italy, as quoted by Metro:

"At Chelsea he has no personality. When he has the ball at his feet he hesitates. He is not playing quickly, he does not do what he did at Napoli.

"At Napoli he commanded, he came forward, he made long passes, now he has the ball between his feet, he does not know who to pass it to and he always plays passes to someone only a few metres away."

Capello has made it clear that he is surprised with the way Koulibaly has played so far. He added:

"Actually, he is surprising me. I thought he had a great personality, and for Chelsea he would be really important and explode straight away. And yet, at this moment, this is not him."

Kalidou Koulibaly will need to step up as Chelsea could be without Wesley Fofana for a long period

Chelsea secured a much-needed 3-0 win against AC Milan but suffered a major blow. Summer signing Wesley Fofana was forced off in the first half with a knee injury and left Stamford Bridge on crutches.

The £75 million signing could be set for a long spell on the sidelines, which will be a major setback for Graham Potter's side.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Hoping Wesley Fofana makes a quick recovery. He tried to play on but was in so much pain. Hoping Wesley Fofana makes a quick recovery. He tried to play on but was in so much pain. https://t.co/2Yz0hJSZTw

The Frenchman also spent 41 weeks on the sidelines last season while at Leicester City due to a fibula fracture.

Koulibaly has endured a slow start to life at the west London club but needs to pick up his game for the club to cope without Fofana.

With the experience he has in his locker, Koulibaly should eventually be able to make a strong impression and become an important player for the Blues.

