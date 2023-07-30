Adidas forcing Real Madrid to sell star player or change his jersey number - Reports

Adidas are reportedly forcing Real Madrid to sell Luka Modric or change his jersey number. Adidas are Real Madrid's shirt sponsors and they are trying to force Real Madrid's hand with Modric due to one major reason.

El Nacional claims that they want Los Blancos to sign Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Real Madrid have already made Jude Bellingham their marquee signing this summer. However, with Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain future remaining unresolved and reports heavily linking him once again with a move to Real Madrid, Adidas want to set the stage for his arrival.

If Real Madrid are to sign Mbappe this summer, they will need to shell out a fortune. But Adidas are optimistic that a great portion of that sum will be offset by his shirt sales. However, there is a major problem there as far as Adidas is concerned.

With Vinicius Junior set to keep the number 7 shirt and Rodrygo Goes taking up the number 11 shirt, Adidas want to make the number 10 shirt available to Mbappe. Modric currently wears the number 10 on his back and that's why the apparel giants want Real Madrid to either move him on or change his kit number.

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid's summer spending is over amid Kylian Mbappe links

PSG are reportedly convinced that Mbappe has a secret agreement with Real Madrid to join the club next summer. The Frenchman will be a free agent next year and PSG won't want to risk losing him on a free transfer and would much rather cash in on him this summer.

However, whilst speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid's game against Barcelona on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti dismissed the idea of signing Mbappe this summer. He said:

"I think we are complete. The new players are doing very well. Brahim [Diaz] and Joselu have shown that they can contribute to the team offensively. I think the team has a lot of attacking options to give us chances to score goals.

He added:

"It doesn't bother me when you ask me about him, but I'm not going to answer."

Real Madrid spent €103 million to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. They are unlikely to break the bank once again in this transfer window. As a result, Mbappe is likely to remain at Paris Saint-Germain at least for the 2023-24 season.