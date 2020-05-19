Lionel Messi was pictured in training today as Barcelona players were allowed to train in groups of 10

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been making the most of his enforced break from football by spending quality time with his family at home in isolation.

OTRO have just posted a series of short videos on Instagram, which show the 32-year-old enjoying himself while playing cards with his children and wife Antonella Roccuzzo at their home in Spain.

In one, he's playing UNO. In another, he's exercising with Thiago and Mateo on a trampoline in the garden while his youngest, two-year-old Ciro, watches on from outside.

As for the other two videos, he's seen watching from afar as his children acrobatically jump over their mother Antonella, who is crouching down and using her back as an obstacle.

You can watch the videos here:

Many supporters have welcomed a behind-the-scenes look into what Lionel Messi does away from the on-pitch cameras during this unprecedented period.

A few fans have commented under the post to say a happy family is more important than football, particularly during the latter stages of his illustrous career.

Lionel Messi was honest when asked about how the coronavirus pandemic had impacted the season, saying this earlier in May:

"Maybe this stoppage will end up benefiting us, but let's see if the competitions we're in can get started again first. Then we will be able to see the level we are at of how far we can go once we get started again."

Lionel Messi reflecting as enforced break offers respite

Although Lionel Messi was spearheading a Barcelona side who were top of La Liga before the suspension in March, there were worries over Barca's inconsistency in all competitions.

They had already lost seven games (all comps) so far in 2019-20 and under new management in Quique Setien, there were genuine worries that his teammates didn't have a cohesive plan to lessen the goalscoring load from Lionel Messi's shoulders.

438 - @FCBarcelona's Lionel Messi has become the all-time top-scorer in the top five European leagues (438 goals in 474 appearances), surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo (437 in 540). Battle. pic.twitter.com/konZO1J8Pr — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 7, 2020

Barcelona were in the Champions League last-16 and had a return fixture against Serie A side Napoli, which was postponed indefinitely, having drawn their first leg 1-1 in Naples.

We think he enjoyed that one! 🕺



What a goal from Dries Mertens 👏



Napoli lead Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/7LPzdByGrw — 🇩🇪 Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) February 25, 2020

Barcelona players have been pictured in small groups during their recent training sessions, in an improvement from the previously stated regulations which forced them to train individually.

Lionel Messi will be keen to lead by example as La Liga president Javier Tebas claimed an eagerness for Spain's top-flight to resume action in the middle of June.

Leganes head coach Javier Aguirre has revealed plans to begin finishing the campaign from Saturday, June 20 onwards as they aim to mirror the Bundesliga's recent success with behind closed doors fixtures being televised this past weekend.

Barcelona have multiple tough fixtures when this season resumes, including away trips to Sevilla and Villarreal as well as home games against Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid.

Yesterday (May 18): Spain recorded 469 new COVID-19 cases and a further 59 deaths - bringing the country's death total to 27,709.