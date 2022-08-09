Adrien Rabiot's mom makes transfer demand ahead of Juventus star's potential Manchester United move: Reports

According to the Daily Star, Adrien Rabiot's mother has raised an unusual demand with regards to the ongoing transfer negotiations with English heavyweights Manchester United. She is only willing to negotiate terms with the club's football director John Murtough.

Rabiot plys his trade with Italian side Juventus in Serie A and has recently been linked with the Red Devils. The 27-year-old has enjoyed great success with club and country and is considered by many to be an experienced and reliable central midfielder.

The Frenchman has previously represented the likes of Toulouse and Paris Saint-Germain and has a world of experience under his belt. He has made over 250 appearances at the club level and has also represented Les Bleus on 29 occasions.

Talks ongoing between Veronique Rabiot and Man Utd, after direct call between ten Hag & Adrien yesterday. Manchester United and Juventus are ready to complete Adrien Rabiot deal as agreement has been reached on Monday - but personal terms are still in discussion.

With Manchester United clearly lacking quality in the center of their midfield, the board has turned to Rabiot as a potential signing to strengthen their position. A deal in the region of £15 million has reportedly been agreed in principle, but remains on hold due to the demands of Rabiot's agent, his mother Veronique Rabiot.

Talks between Man Utd and Juve will continue through intermediaries also today. Adrien Rabiot had a direct call with Erik ten Hag on Monday, as reported by @LaurensJulien . It's confirmed - the first step before opening talks with his mother Veronique on the contract.

In an unusual turn of events, Rabiot's mother has indicated that she will only negotiate with the Red Devils' football director Murtough. With just about 12 months left on the player's deal, Juventus will be looking to cash out and sell to the English side.

With the negotiations pending denouement, there is no doubt that the next few days will be crucial in getting the deal over the line.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes blasts midfield after opening-day loss against Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has expressed his disappointment with the club's midfield after their loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Red Devils failed to put up a fight against Brighton during their side's season opener, with their midfield looking lackluster throughout. New manager Erik ten Hag opted to field Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield, a decision that has been met with outrage from the fans.

Scholes was joined by fellow legend Roy Keane in his criticism of the midfield's performance on the opening day. The pair agreed that United desperately lack quality in midfield, something that Ten Hag will look to address before the end of the transfer window.

United have been linked with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot so far, but a deal has yet to be finalized with either of the two. With just about three weeks left in the transfer window, the Red Devils will have to move quickly if they are to improve their hopes of success this season.

