"Advantage Al-Nassr", "Lowkey want them to lose now" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo left out of squad for AFC Champions League clash

Al-Nassr fans gave missed reactions on X after Cristiano Ronaldo was shockingly left out of their matchday squad to face the Iranian side Esteghlal. The two teams are set to lock horns in the first leg of the AFC Champions League (ACL) Round of 16 at the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran on Monday, March 3.

Ronaldo has been in sensational form this season for the Knights of Najd, scoring 25 goals and providing four assists in 30 appearances across all competitions. The 40-year-old also netted six goals in five ACL fixtures, helping his side qualify to the knockout stages after finishing third in Group B with 17 points from eight fixtures.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to make an impact during Al-Nassr's recent 2-1 defeat to Al-Orobah in the Saudi Pro League, much to the fans' chagrin. While the reason for the Portugal icon's exclusion is yet to be revealed, Stefano Pioli has decided to travel to Iran without Ronaldo in his squad, as shown below:

One Al-Nassr fan reckons his side now hold the advantage without Cristiano Ronaldo, posting:

"Advantage Al Nassr."

Another fan tweeted:

"I lowkey want Al Nassr to lose now."

Other fans reacted below:

"ro16 game and hes missing it?" one fan questioned.

"Fans pressued the management to sub him, I hope we lose with huge humiliation," another added.

"Let's see what the team will do without him," one fan stated.

"In fact, we will see a victory that is at least better than the previous matches due to Cristiano’s exclusion because he has become a minor player in the squad," another claimed.

"The local fans were screaming for him not to play. They got their wish," another chimed in.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr handed major boost as key foreign star set to return for Esteghlal clash: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo won't be available for Al-Nassr for their AFC Champions League clash against Esteghlal. Fortunately for the Riyadh-based outfit, Sadio Mane is expected to be ready against the Iranian outfit and could feature in the starting XI, according to reporter Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi.

Mane recently ended a run of seven straight Saudi Pro League games without a goal during Al-Nassr's 2-0 win over Al-Wehda (February 25). However, he picked up a knock during the game and missed his side's loss against Al-Orobah three days later.

The former Liverpool star's return will be a major boost for the Knights of Najd. While he hasn't been at his best this season, Mane has been a threat down the left wing, garnering eight goals and nine assists in 33 appearances across competitions.

