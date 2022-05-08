"Advantage Newcastle", "End the pain soon" - Manchester City fans furious with decision to start 2 players against Newcastle United

Manchester City players are unhappy with Pep Guardiola's decision to start Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish in their Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

WIth the Cityzens out of the Champions League and other domestic competitions, they will need to win every game - including this one - to ensure a trophy this season. The Etihad faithful are clearly intent on continuing their strong form in the Premier League, and they do not believe that Grealish and Sterling can aid that journey.

Taking to Twitter, City fans have slammed Pep Guardiola for starting the duo, and here is a selection of tweets from them:

The One And Only @MCFC_OneAndOnly Grealish and Sterling drawing blanks again Grealish and Sterling drawing blanks again😴

Felix Makinda O'Mogendi 🇰🇪 @felix_makinda @talkSPORT I think of £100m and I wonder how they settled on that price unless it is the valuation of Grealish’s massive legs. @talkSPORT I think of £100m and I wonder how they settled on that price unless it is the valuation of Grealish’s massive legs.

Ratnesh @ratnesh03079

i dunno why the win possibility of any game comes down radically and today he starts with Jack grealish,man end the pain soon

win the title please!

#NCFC #ManCity the thing that haunts me during a City game is Raheem sterling starting!i dunno why the win possibility of any game comes down radically and today he starts with Jack grealish,man end the pain soonwin the title please! the thing that haunts me during a City game is Raheem sterling starting!i dunno why the win possibility of any game comes down radically and today he starts with Jack grealish,man end the pain soon 😪win the title please!#NCFC #ManCity

h @hannahhh009 say goodbye to the title grealish is startingsay goodbye to the title grealish is starting 💀 say goodbye to the title

In his last ten appearances for Manchester City, Jack Grealish has scored just one goal, which came during their FA Cup clash with Liverpool. Raheem Sterling has hardly been any better, managing just two assists in their league game against Burnley early in April, and nothing else since then.

City know that they need to remain a consistent goalscoring force to contend with if they are to see off Liverpool's potent threat and win the Premier League title.

Manchester City linked with Manchester United star Paul Pogba this summer: Report

According to The Guardian, Manchester United star Paul Pogba could to follow in the steps of Carlos Tevez and sign for crosstown rivals Manchester City. The Frenchman is believed to have a strong desire to play under Spanish tactician Pep Guardiola at the Etihad and has reportedly been approached for a contract.

The French midfielder has not enjoyed the best of times on his return to Manchester United, with the World Cup winner often being a divisive figure among fans and pundits alike. This is also due to Pogba’s inconsistent form for the club in comparison to his stellar performances for France.

Despite a high profile £80 million transfer to Old Trafford after leaving on a free transfer initially, Pogba has often failed to have the desired effect at Manchester United. He is now reportedly considering a move to Manchester City as the best choice for his career. The move will surely see the midfielder, who has a less than favorable reputation among the Old Trafford faithful, fall even lower in their estimation.

While reports of his potential switch haven’t been confirmed by City or the player himself, it is already an open secret that Pogba will likely leave United in the summer. However, his final destination will not be known until the end of the season with his future still up in the air following the tragic death of his agent Mini Raiola.

Edited by Ashwin