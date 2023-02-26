"Advantage Spurs", "It's well and truly over" - Chelsea fans stunned as Graham Potter makes changes to Chelsea starting XI against Tottenham

Chelsea fans are livid with Graham Potter after he made several changes to his starting lineup for a crunch clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26). The pressure is growing on the English coach amid the Blues' poor season under his watch.

They sit 10th in the league, trailing fourth-placed Spurs by 11 points. A win is vital away at their cross-city rivals today. However, Potter's starting XI has been met with criticism from fans.

Particularly his decision to choose Kalidou Koulibaly in defense over Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana. The Senegalese defender has struggled at Chelsea since joining from Napoli last summer. He has made 22 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals, but has been in and out of the team.

Koulibaly started and played well in the Blues' 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on February 15 in the UEFA Champions League last 16. However, he also started his side's 1-0 loss to Southampton on February 18 and was close to being sent off in the first half.

Badiashile has looked good since moving to Stamford Bridge from AS Monaco last month. Meanwhile, Fofana has returned from a long-term injury. Both French defenders are viewed as better options than Koulibaly amongst Blues supporters.

Another decision Potter has made that has drawn backlash is his attack. Mykhaylo Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for £88.8 million last month. The west Londoners beat league leaders Arsenal to his signing. However, the young Ukrainian has struggled for form and is selected on the bench. There is a feeling that Mudryk's confidence will be low and he was also promised a regular starting role upon joining. Hakim Ziyech starts in attack despite being on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is chosen in goal, with Reece James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, and Ben Chilwell in defense. Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are in midfield. Joao Felix is in an advanced midfield role, while Ziyech joins Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling in attack.

Chelsea have lost five of their last 10 games across competitions. One fan expects it to be six this afternoon:

"Why is he playing Koulibaly over Wes and Benoit is he skunked? Playing ziyech as well Una cba… If this doesn’t work then it’s well and truly over."

Meanwhile, Potter's starting lineup has given Tottenham the advantage according to another fan:

"Advantage Spurs."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Chelsea's team selection for the vital encounter with London rivals Spurs:

Ali @CFC_Ali10



If this doesn't work then it's well and truly over



"Why is he playing Koulibaly over Wes and Benoit is he skunked? Playing ziyech as well Una cba…If this doesn't work then it's well and truly over"

Badiashile and Fofana as options and you chose Koulibaly, if he has a bad game that's genuinely inexcusable. Mudryk's confidence going to be in the gutter on the bench again.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to Chelsea squad against Tottenham

Aubameyang makes the Blues' squad.

Aubameyang has fallen out of favor under Potter and speculation has grown over his future. He has scored just three goals in 18 games. Reports claim that the striker is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer. A potential return to Barcelona is on the cards.

The Gabonese frontman has not played for Potter's side since a 0-0 draw with Liverpool on January 21. He was also cut from the Blues' 25-man squad for the UEFA Champions League knockout campaign amid new signings.

However, Aubameyang does make Chelsea's bench for the game against Tottenham. If he gets an opportunity, he will be looking to impress with his side lacking goals throughout the season.

