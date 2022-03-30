"African Footballer of the year" "Best GK in the world" - Chelsea fans heap praise on Edouard Mendy after penalty shootout heroics against Egypt 

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy helped his national side Senegal qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, 29 March. He saved a penalty in the penalty shootout in their 3-1 win over Egypt in the World Cup Qualifiers.

The two-legged tie ended 1-1 in regulation and extra time and the game went to penalties. Egypt's Mohamed Salah notably also missed his penalty as Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty for Senegal.

The feat was a replication of his heroics at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year. He then saved a penalty in the final against Egypt as well, helping Senegal lift the trophy.

Senegal and Chelsea fans were understandably delighted by Mendy's performance and heaped praise on the goalkeeper. They took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the Senegalese.

Many fans went on to claim that Mendy is the best goalkeeper in the world. They also expressed their disappointment that Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma won the Yashin Award at the Ballon d'Or 2021.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans:

LDN @LDNFootbalI AFCON shootout hero

World Cup Qualification shootout hero



Sporting Index @sportingindex Edouard Mendy’s past 12 months:



UEFA Champions League winner

UEFA Super Cup winner

UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year

FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year

African Cup of Nations winner



Saves the decisive penalty to take Senegal to the World Cup.



Kemboi @Cfc_Kemboi ...

Uber Chelsea FC ⭐️⭐️ @UberCheIseaFC Champion of Europe.

Champion of the World.

Champion of Africa.

World Cup qualifier.



Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng Edouard Mendy isn't just the World's best Goalkeeper, he is the African Footballer of the year.



Squawka News @SquawkaNews 2021 AFCON final

◉ Mendy saves a penalty

◉ Mané scores winning kick



2022 WC Play-off

◉ Mendy saves a penalty

Mendy has been sensational for both club and country in recent years. He joined Chelsea from Rennes in 2020 and helped the Blues lift the Champions League title. He kept nine clean sheets in 12 appearances in the competition, equalling the record for most clean sheets in one season. He joined Keylor Navas with Real Madrid (2015-16) and Santiago Canizares for Valencia (2000-01) on the list.

So far this season, he has kept five clean sheets in seven appearances in the Champions League.

He has also kept 27 clean sheets in 55 appearances in the Premier League since joining the Blues.

Mendy turns his attention to competing for more trophies with Chelsea now

With the final international break of the season over, players will return to their clubs for the final push of the season.

The Blues are third in the Premier League, 11 points behind leaders Manchester City, with a game in hand. Hence, they are arguably out of the race for the title. They also reached the final of the Carabao Cup but were defeated by Liverpool in the final on penalties.

However, they still have a couple of trophies to compete for. They will face Crystal Palace in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. They also have a big two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.

Before all of that, they return to the Premier League on 2 April to face Brentford at Stamford Bridge.

