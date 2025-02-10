After Enzo Maresca claimed Chelsea don’t miss Joao Felix, on-loan Blues star says he’s now ‘in love’ with ‘top European club’

Chelsea loanee Joao Felix has declared his love for AC Milan, insisting that he's happy at the club. The Portuguese attacker's comments come after Enzo Maresca claimed that the Blues don't miss him.

After a six-month loan spell during the 2022-23 season with the Blues, Felix returned to Stamford Bridge on a permanent move from Atletico Madrid last summer. He impressed in his first stint but his second tenure at Chelsea hasn't fared as well. The Portugal international, who cost the Blues a reported £46 million, struggled for game time under Maresca.

He has made just three Premier League starts this season, falling behind fellow attacking midfielder Cole Palmer in the pecking order. As a result, Felix joined AC Milan on loan for the second half of the season on deadline day.

After Chelsea's FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend (February 8), Maresca said about Felix:

“We are not missing João Félix. João is happy at Milan and we are happy João is happy there. We had two striker injuries on deadline day, it is something difficult to think. But Nico Jackson can be back very soon”.

Felix has now revealed that he would love to stay at AC Milan beyond this summer given the chance, naming club icon Kaka as his idol. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“I’ve joined AC Milan on loan but if there’s a chance to stay beyond this season… I’d be happy. This is a top European club, I’m already in love with everything here. Kaká was my idol."

He also revealed that Inter Milan made an approach as well but he snubbed it in favor of a move to AC Milan, saying:

"Inter were also keen but for me was impossible… as I wanted Milan.”

Chelsea will next face Brighton away in the Premier League on Friday night (February 14).

AC Milan ready to offer two key stars to sign Chelsea star Joao Felix permanently - Reports

AC Milan are prepared to offer one of two first-team stars to secure Joao Felix's signature on a permanent deal, according to reports.

Felix scored on his debut for the Italian giants in their 3-1 win over AS Roma in the Coppa Italia before helping them beat Empoli 2-0 in Serie A. The Portuguese attacker seems to have impressed already with his performances. Milan are now willing to exchange either Fikayo Tomori or Rafael Leao in a swap deal to sign Felix permanently, as per CalcioMercato (via The Chelsea Chronicle).

The outlet claims that the Blues are interested in bringing their homegrown center-half back to London. Meanwhile, Leao is viewed as one of the club's 'dream winger signing'. He's scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 32 games across competitions this season.

