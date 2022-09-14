"After Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, he's the best" - Club sporting director says Arsenal must pay 'a lot of money' to sign 21-year-old target

Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Darijo Srna has insisted that Arsenal must cough up a significant amount of money to prise Mykhaylo Mudryk out of the Ukrainian club.

Arsenal made five new additions to their squad for a combined sum of €131 million in the summer. They were also keen to sign a winger in the final days of the transfer window, but failed to do so.

Shakhtar's Mudryk was among the attackers linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in the final stretch of the window. There were suggestions that the Gunners had agreed personal terms, but nothing came of it.

While a transfer to the Premier League did not come to fruition, Mudryk has continued to impress for the Ukrainian club. He has scored one goal and provided three assists from four matches in all competitions so far.

Srna has now asserted that Arsenal or anyone interested must pay a significant transfer fee to acquire Mudryk's services. The Shakhtar sporting director believes the 21-year-old is the best in his position behind Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. He told CBS Sports:

"Mudryk is a serious talent. After Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, he's the best player in Europe in his position. If someone wants to buy Mudryk they must spend a lot, a lot, a lot of money and respect our club and our president."

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen



Mudryk adds he couldn’t say no to twitter.com/cbssportssocce… CBS Sports Soccer @CBSSportsSoccer



Sporting director Darijo Srna reflects on an incredible win over Leipzig last week

🟡 Winger Mykhaylo Mudryk says he wouldn’t say no to Arsenal



cbssports.com/soccer/news/ch… Shakhtar are treating the Celtic game like a “cup final” and hoping victory will bring joy to Ukraine.Sporting director Darijo Srna reflects on an incredible win over Leipzig last week🟡 Winger Mykhaylo Mudryk says he wouldn’t say no to Arsenal Shakhtar are treating the Celtic game like a “cup final” and hoping victory will bring joy to Ukraine.🇺🇦🔵 Sporting director Darijo Srna reflects on an incredible win over Leipzig last week🟡 Winger Mykhaylo Mudryk says he wouldn’t say no to Arsenalcbssports.com/soccer/news/ch… Shakhtar sporting director Darijo Srna tells me “Mykhaylo Mudryk is a serious talent. After Mbappe & Vini Jr, he's the best player in Europe in his position. If someone wants to buy Mudryk they must spend a lot, a lot, a lot of money.”Mudryk adds he couldn’t say no to #AFC Shakhtar sporting director Darijo Srna tells me “Mykhaylo Mudryk is a serious talent. After Mbappe & Vini Jr, he's the best player in Europe in his position. If someone wants to buy Mudryk they must spend a lot, a lot, a lot of money.”Mudryk adds he couldn’t say no to #AFC 👀 twitter.com/cbssportssocce…

While it remains to be seen how much Shakhtar will demand for Mudryk's sale, the sum will likely exceed €30 million. Srna revealed that Everton had such a bid turned down by the Ukrainian outfit for Mudryk in the summer. He said:

"We received an offer of €30 million [from Everton]. And when our president doesn't sell a player for €30 million, especially in such difficult times, he is sending a message to everyone that he wants to progress in the Champions League and to win the championship."

Mudryk is open to Arsenal move

Mudryk has a contract with Shakhtar until 2026, but could seek a move away from the club soon. He even recently conceded that he would struggle to say no if the Gunners came calling for him. He said:

"I think every player dreams of the Premier League. It’s hard to say but Arsenal is a very good team, very good coach. I like the way they play. From my side I can’t say no [to Arsenal] but a transfer is not just up to my decision."

While the north London giants have been credited with an interest in the Ukraine international, it remains to be seen if they will acquire his services soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer