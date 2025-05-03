“After Messi, another one will appear” - Ex-River Plate star Matias Almeyda labels Chelsea and Real Madrid target next ‘Lionel Messi’ 

Former River Plate midfielder Matias Almeyda has labeled Real Madrid and Chelsea target Franco Mastantuono as the next 'Lionel Messi'. Mastantuono is regarded as one of the finest prospects in world football and has a long list of suitors vying for his signature.

Aged just 17, he has already made 55 appearances for his boyhood club River Plate and has been tipped for a move to Europe. He has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United and several other top clubs in Europe.

Former River Plate and Argentina star Matias Almeyda has backed Mastantuono to become the next big superstar from his homeland. He insisted that the youngster could emulate legendary Argentine footballers like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi in the years to come. Almeyda told DSports Radio, as quoted by The Mirror:

"Another Maradona or another Messi will unlikely emerge, but another player will come. After Maradona, people said that there would never be another like him, and then Messi appeared, and I think that after Messi, another one will appear, and his name is Franco Mastantuono. There are many kids who won't be equal to those two, but they will be at another level. We're a breeding ground for very good players."

A left-footed player like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, Mastantuano also boasts magical feet, flair and creativity. He is predominantly a right winger but can also play as a number ten or as a striker.

The Argentina under-20 international has made 55 appearances for River Plate till date and has scored seven goals while producing five assists. He helped his boyhood club win the Supercopa Argentina in 2023.

Barcelona to compete with Manchester United for player compared to Lionel Messi - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to go head to head with Manchester United for the signature of Malian wonderkid Aboubacar Maiga. Just 15 years of age, Maiga has already made a name for himself and has been labelled as the 'Malian Lionel Messi'.

The teenage prodigy has attracted interest from a host of European clubs thanks to his exceptional dribbling ability and technique. He captains the Mali under-16 side and mostly features on the right flank.

As reported by Chronicle Live via Tribal Football, Manchester United and Newcastle United are huge admirers of the Malian sensation. Barcelona are also reportedly keen on the 15-year-old and have an advantage due to their partnership with Acadamie Africa Foot.

