Barcelona set to face competition from Manchester United for star player compared to Lionel Messi - Reports 

Barcelona will reportedly face competition from Manchester United to sign Mali international Aboubacar Maga, who's been compared to Lionel Messi. The youngster has been nicknamed 'Malian Messi' because of his dribbling and creativity being likened to the legendary Argentine.

At just 15, Aboubacar Maiga has drawn the attention of various European giants due to his unique talent. He also captains the U-16 division of the Mali national team. The youngster is usually employed as an attacking midfielder or on the right wing, both of which are Lionel Messi's usual positions as well. Maiga is set to feature in the Under-17 West African Football Union tournament in October, where European scouts across the world will keep an eye on him.

According to Chronicle Live (h/t Tribal Football), Manchester United and Newcastle United are ready to give Barcelona competition to sign Aboubacar Maiga. The Catalan giants have been eyeing the youngster for a while, owing to their partnership with Academie Africa Foot, signed last year.

However, the Malian is reportedly not convinced to make a move to the Camp Nou. He has set his sights on the Premier League with both Manchester United and Newcastle ready to pay big for the youngster. The Red Devils' scouts are looking for young talent who could be an asset for the future, making Maiga a great choice.

Due to Maiga's age, he will first have to join the academy of either clubs and develop into a world-class talent before making his first team debut. Barcelona's La Masia academy is known to develop legends, including Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and others. However, the Premier League could offer more opportunities to the youngster.

When Manchester United were the best-placed team to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona: Reports

According to a report from The Athletic (h/t Team Talk), Manchester United were once the best-placed team to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona. Legendary Red Devils coach Sir Alex Ferguson was close to signing Messi in his prime, when he was 20 years old.

At that time, United's local rivals, Manchester City, were also interested in Lionel Messi. However, the Argentine reportedly preferred a move to Old Trafford over the Etihad. However, the legendary forward ultimately chose to stick to his boyhood side.

"I’m happy in Barcelona. Why wouldn’t I be? I’ve realised my dream. It’s the best club in the world with the best players. My family are happy here; they like it," Messi said to shut down exit rumors (via Team Talk).

Messi went on to stay with the Catalan side between 2004 and 2021, becoming their greatest legend of all time. He contributed 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 outings across competitions during his stint and led the side to a club record 35 titles.

He notably faced Manchester United in two UEFA Champions League finals for Barca, and won both times in the 2008-09 and the 2010-11 seasons.

