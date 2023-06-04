"After Messi, he is the most dangerous player I have ever faced" - La Liga player heaps praises on Real Madrid superstar

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon has labeled Real Madrid's Karim Benzema as the most dangerous player he has faced after Lionel Messi.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar terrorized La Liga teams for a decade and a half during his time at Barcelona. Simon wasn't spared either, with the Argentina icon scoring five times and grabbing two assists against the Spaniard in seven games across competitions.

Apart from Messi, Simon has labeled Benzema as the toughest opponent he has faced so far. The French superstar, 35, is widely regarded as one of the finest strikers of this generation.

Benzema's record for Real Madrid speaks for itself, with the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner registering 353 goals and 165 assists in 647 career games for them. Simon has come up against him 10 times for club and country.

The former Lyon striker has netted seven times with Simon in goal, including a goal each in the last four games across competitions against him. Speaking about the Real Madrid striker, the Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper told Diario AS, via @MadridXtra:

"Benzema? I love him. After Messi, he is the most dangerous player I have ever faced."

Benzema's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air. He could leave this summer, with an unnamed Saudi Arabian club interested in his services. Los Blancos, meanwhile, have begun planning for life without him.

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has emerged as a serious target for the Madrid-based giants, with the player also keen on a move.

Carlo Ancelotti says there are 'no doubts' about Karim Benzema's Real Madrid future

Carlo Ancelotti has rubbished claims that Karim Benzema could be on his way out of Real Madrid this summer.

The Frenchman will enter the final year of his contract next month. Speaking ahead of his team's La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao later today, Ancelotti said, via ESPN:

"Benzema is ready to play tomorrow. He has another year on his contract. So I think we have no doubts here."

Los Merengues do not have a readymade replacement for Benzema if he decides to leave. However, Ancelotti's aforementioned words hint that he could stay in the capital city for another season.

For a club like Real Madrid, the expectations are that the UEFA Champions League final is their final game of the season. However, they will conclude their campaign with the game against Athletic Club, with next to nothing at stake.

Los Blancos will finish the season second behind Barcelona no matter what. Bilbao, however, could pip Osasuna to the seventh and final European spot. Both teams are level on points (50) but Osasuna have a better head-to-head record.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes