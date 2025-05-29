Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has named Malo Gusto as one of his favorite players despite his error against Real Betis on Wednesday. He said that young players can make mistakes, but he did well after that.

The Blues faced Real Betis at Stadion Miejski in Wroclaw in the UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday. The Spanish side started the game well and were rewarded in the ninth minute. Malo Gusto gave the ball away in Chelsea's half to Isco, who eventually laid it for Abde Ezzalzouli to score.

After the game, Enzo Maresca spoke about Gusto on TNT Sports and said (via Metro):

"Malo Gusto is one of my favourite players but the goal we conceded was from his pass. They are young players, after a mistake it doesn’t matter and you have to continue. But after the mistake, he was out of the game. He knows that, and he’s a top player."

Gusto completed 29/37 passes against Real Betis, won 2/5 duels, made one clearance, and was dribbled past once (via SofaScore). He was subbed off at half-time for skipper Reece James.

His mistake didn't cost Chelsea much as they bounced back in the second half to win 4-1.

Reece James on Enzo Maresca's decision to bench him for Chelsea's UECL final

Skipper Reece James surprisingly started on the bench for Chelsea against Real Betis. While he has struggled with injuries for a large part of the season, he has been consistently playing in recent games. Hence, he said that he was 'devastated' with the decision.

James told TNT Sports (via Metro):

"Of course it is devastating to know you are not starting in a final. I want to play every game but it was the manager’s decision. Once he made the decision, I had to move on and accept it and be ready when I was needed."

James then came on at half-time and made a big difference. He completed 18/22, won 4/4 duels, attempted one shot, and made one interception.

Chelsea, meanwhile, started the comeback in the 65th minute through a headed goal from Enzo Fernandez off a Cole Palmer cross. The Englishman then made another brilliant assist for Nicolas Jackson in the 70th minute. Jadon Sancho made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute before Moises Caicedo sealed the win in the first minute of stoppage time.

