After Mohamed Salah extends contract with Liverpool, Arne Slot tells club to sign 25-year-old star to partner him in attack: Reports

Arne Slot has reportedly asked Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak this summer after the contract extension of Mohamed Salah was confirmed. He believes that the Newcastle United striker can help them get more goals next season.
As per a report in El Nacional, Slot is determined to make Liverpool stronger in attack and sees Isak as the ideal player to bolster the squad. The Dutchman wants to replace Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, who have played as the strikers this season and failed to impress.
Nunez has been missing chances constantly, while Jota has been injured more often than not. Slot believes that the addition of 25-year-old striker will help them get more goals, and take the weight off Salah's shoulders.
Isak has been linked with an exit this summer, but the Swedish striker is nothing thinking about the end of the season. He spoke to Fotbollskanalen earlier this season and said:
"There’s not much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times. It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and qualify for the Champions League. That’s where my focus lies."
Apart from Liverpool, Isak has Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG chasing him. Newcastle United are unwilling to sell him for cheap and have slapped a £150 million price tag, while also starting contract talks with him.
Liverpool legend wants Alexander Isak to partner Mohamed Salah at Anfield
Robbie Fowler was on talkSPORT earlier this season when he urged his former side, Liverpool, to sign Isak this summer. He claimed that the striker should be the club's top target regardless of the future of Mohamed Salah. He said:
"It’s not just if Mo Salah leaves the club; even if Mo stays, I think they should be going on and getting players anyway. You look at the great Manchester United teams of the past, and when they were winning honors under Sir Alex Ferguson, it was maybe one player who was coming in and just giving everyone that little lift."
"He underscored the essential need to add quality players who can truly elevate the team, rather than simply boosting numbers. If you look at world football at the minute, certainly strikers, there aren’t many about in all fairness. I’m sure Liverpool will be getting linked to Isak; I’m sure Newcastle will want to give him a new contract because of the goals and performances, so it will be an interesting summer."
Mohamed Salah has penned a new deal at Liverpool after months of speculation. He has extended his stay by 2 seasons and is set to complete a decade at Anfield.