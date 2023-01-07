“After this there is nothing more” – Ex-Argentina goalkeeper reveals what Lionel Messi told him after winning World Cup

Former Argentina goalkeeper Oscar Ustari has shed light on what Lionel Messi told him after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward finally added the coveted World Cup trophy to his cabinet after starring for his country in Qatar. He won the Golden Ball after scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games - which included his brace in the final against France.

The former Barcelona forward has since been congratulated by colleagues and pundits from across the world on his momentous achievement. While he has confirmed that he will not retire from national duty just yet, many believe this was his last appearance in the competition.

Ustari, who traveled to the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Lionel Messi, has claimed that he was in constant touch with him during the event in Qatar.

He told MARCA:

"Yes, throughout the World Cup I spoke with Leo. We had communication before and after the games. Imagine when he manages to win the world championship, Leo gives me a phrase: 'After this there is nothing more'."

"We had very intimate conversations that They were very similar to the ones we had when the American champion came out. That as a 'fan' encouraged me . I was very happy for them."

Lionel Messi won the 2021 Copa America and has now won every major trophy there is to win in football. After initially struggling to succeed with the national team in major tournaments, he secured the two most important trophies in what could be the closing stages of his career.

His focus will now shift to club football. After returning to club training on January 4, the Paris Saint-Germain playmaker is expected to return for the Ligue 1 clash against Angers on January 11.

PSG boss hopeful Lionel Messi gets good reception from home fans vs Angers

Lionel Messi won the World Cup at the expense of France, the country where he plays his club football in.

The heartbreak experienced by PSG's French fans would make any ceremony for Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes a contentious topic. It has been claimed that Les Parisiens could do something to this effect when they play against Angers.

However, manager Christophe Galtier does not think it is necessary for the club to congratulate their newly-crowned world champion in such a manner. The French manager recently told reporters (h/t Canal-Supporters):

"We'll see when it's his next game, but there's no demand and need for Leo [Lionel Messi] to be celebrated. We are very very lucky to have Leo Messi at PSG I dare to hope that he will be celebrated by our supporters, there is no reason that this is not the case."

