PSG preparing ceremony at Parc des Princes to honor Argentina captain Lionel Messi for 2022 FIFA World Cup win: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing a ceremony at their home stadium, Parc des Princes, to honor 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi, as per Mundo Deportivo (h/t CulturePSG).

Les Parisiens are reportedly aiming to please the Argentina icon on his memorable win before a potential contract extension with the club. He is in the final year of his deal and could leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with an emotional return to Barcelona but PSG are hoping to keep him in the French capital. A gesture of their appreciation towards Lionel Messi is set to come on 11 January.

He is expected to be left out of the team's traveling matchday squad to face LB Chateauroux in the Coupe de la Ligue on 6 January. Five days later, he could be welcomed to a thunderous reception at the Parc des Princes in the Ligue 1 clash against Angers.

It remains to be seen how such a ceremony will be received by the club's local fanbase. Their support for Lionel Messi, at least in Qatar, would have been overshadowed by their national allegiance.

He won the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of France - a team La Albiceleste beat in the final on 18 December. Manager Christophe Galtier expects the club's fans to give Messi a warm reception on his return to club football.

He has returned to Camp des Loges and was spotted arriving at the club's training ground on January 4. Without him, the French giants beat RC Strasbourg last month but lost to RC Lens 3-1 away from home.

Their lead at the top, as a result, has been shaved down to four points after 17 league games.

PSG star Lionel Messi in line to win Ballon d'Or after Argentina's FIFA World Cup success?

Lionel Messi's chances of winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or award will have greatly increased after Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win.

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Messi won Ballon d’Or with Copa America and you think anybody will rival him this time? Lmao! They will give him two Ballon d’Ors for winning the World Cup. Messi won Ballon d’Or with Copa America and you think anybody will rival him this time? Lmao! They will give him two Ballon d’Ors for winning the World Cup.

His form for PSG has been sensational as well, where he has registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions. His main competitor could be his club teammate, Kylian Mbappe.

The France international won the Golden Boot in Qatar after scoring eight times and has 20 goals and five assists in 22 games in club competitions this term. However, any team trophy Mbappe wins by the end of the season will also be added to Messi's trophy cabinet.

