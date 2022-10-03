Lionel Messi edges towards making decision over PSG future amid links with Barcelona  - Reports

Lionel Messi is not against the idea of extending his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beyond the summer of 2023, as per Le Parisien (h/t AlbicelesteTalk).

According to journalist Manu Carreno, Messi has been offered a deal that could see him extend his deal to the end of the 2024-25 season. The economic terms are said to be similar to the ones he is already on, which is around €30 million a year in wages.

It is claimed that Messi is not displeased with the idea of seeing out the next few years of his career at the Parc des Princes. Despite speculation, it is believed that there is no contact between his representatives and Barcelona.

The top brass at Barca haven't hidden their desire of wanting to see Messi back at Camp Nou. The Argentina icon left the Catalan giants on a free transfer to PSG last year and signed a two-year contract with an option to extend it by another season.

Messi has had a scintillating start to the campaign under new manager Christophe Galtier, registering seven goals and eight assists in 12 games across competitions. His most recent contribution came in the form of a brilliant free-kick goal against OGC Nice in a 2-1 Ligue 1 win on October 1.

If the 35-year-old puts pen to paper on a deal that expires in three years' time, then PSG could be the last club he plays for - at least in Europe. For now, however, his focus will be on helping Argentina lift the FIFA World Cup for the third time.

Messi is expected to play a starring role for La Albiceleste when they travel to Qatar in November.

Pundit claims jersey sales alone justify PSG's willingness to extend Lionel Messi's contract

Lionel Messi continues to be one of the world's best players. His flawless finishing ability, coupled with his playmaking skills, makes him a handful for any defense in the world to deal with.

However, for French football pundit Bruno Salomon, jersey sales are by itself reason enough to warrant the Ligue 1 giants extending Messi's deal. He said on L’Équipe de Greg via Canal Supporters (h/t PSGTalk):

"An extension? For PSG, sportingly in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League, it will do well. Economically, 60% of Paris Saint-Germain jerseys worldwide are sold with Messi on the back. For that alone, he is worth keeping.”

It is believed that the "Messi 30" jersey was sold out on the French club's official online store within 30 minutes of the former Barcelona star's official unveiling as a PSG player.

