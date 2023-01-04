PSG confirm Lionel Messi has returned to training after spearheading Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed Lionel Messi's return to training following his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina.

The PSG playmaker spearheaded his nation to glory in Qatar with seven goals and three assists in seven games. He scored twice in the final against France on 18 December, which ended 3-3 in regulation time.

The Argentine scored his spot-kick in the penalty shootout, which his team won 4-2, to lift their third World Cup title in history. Since then, Lionel Messi has been absent from club football.

After the win against Les Bleus, Messi and his teammates flew to Argentina to celebrate the win with their countrymen. He spent New Year's in his homeland and, as a result, has missed two Ligue 1 games since the resumption of club football.

𝑩𝒐𝒏𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑳𝒆𝒐



Leo Messi de retour au Centre d'Entraînement ce matin après son sacre en Coupe du monde !



#BravoLeo

A 10-man PSG beat Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes by a 2-1 scoreline on 28 December but Messi's absence was felt against RC Lens. Manager Franck Haise's team secured a huge 3-1 win against Les Parisiens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on 1 January.

It will be a surprise to see the forward return to action against third-tier side LB Chateauroux on 6 January. One would expect manager Christophe Galtier to give Messi some time to train before throwing him on the pitch.

It is also a fixture the French giants will be expected to maneuver without the services of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Hence, a return to the field in the league clash against Angers on 11 January seems more likely.

The former Barcelona forward seems to have taken his fair share of time to celebrate the biggest achievement of his career thus far. Kylian Mbappe, who was a losing finalist last month, returned to Camp des Loges within just 64 hours of the final.

Galtier expects PSG fans to cheer on Lionel Messi despite Argentina's World Cup win

Lionel Messi plays for arguably the biggest French club right now. Considering Argentina beat France in the final, Les Bleus fans will not have fond memories of that night at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

#PSG



Meeting will take place to prepare his new contract with PSG and continue together — nothing will be signed this week. No rush.



@PSG_inside

Leo Messi, back in Paris after the World Cup celebrations.

Galtier, nevertheless, expects Messi to get a warm reception at the Parc des Princes. He said after the loss against Lens (h/t Canal Supporters):

"I have no doubt that he will be very well received at the Parc [sic.]. Above all, now that he has achieved this incredible goal, we must remember what he has been doing since the start of the season with the team. He is a decisive player for us. So I have no doubt that it will be very well received. "

Lionel Messi has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 19 games across competitions for PSG this term.

