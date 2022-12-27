Lionel Messi’s expected return date at PSG revealed: Reports

Lionel Messi is expected to return to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on January 3 after spending New Year's in Argentina, as per TyC Sports (h/t SportBible).

The forward flew straight to Buenos Aires following Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win against France in the final. Along with his teammates, he was greeted by millions of his countrymen back home who celebrated La Albiceleste's first FIFA World Cup triumph in 36 years.

He is seemingly in no mood to rush back to France. Lionel Messi is reportedly still in his homeland and will only be back in contention for selection for the Ligue 1 clash against Angers on January 11.

Les Parisiens will play thrice before that game, starting with their league clash against RC Strasbourg on Wednesday (December 28). The former Barcelona forward is also expected to miss the Ligue 1 tie against RC Lens on January 1.

PSG will also face Chateauroux in the Coupe de France Round of 64 clash on January 6. But this is a game Lionel Messi would likely have been rested for even if he was available for selection.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe, who also played in the FIFA World Cup final, is expected to be available for selection against Strasbourg. The France international, along with Messi, has been a major reason behind the team's healthy five-point lead at the top of the league table.

The two have a combined tally of 31 goals and 19 assists in 39 club games across competitions this campaign. PSG have enough depth in the squad to manouever a few games without the services of Lionel Messi.

Hugo Ekitike could expect added playing time in the Argentine's absence. Otherwise, manager Christophe Galtier could opt to play Pablo Sarabia and Carlos Soler further up the pitch in advanced roles.

PSG star's return to training after World Cup loss against Lionel Messi's Argentina impresses Galtier

Galtier was left impressed after Mbappe's prompt return to PSG training following France's loss against Argentina.

The former AS Monaco forward scored a hat-trick in a match which finished 3-3 in regular time. He also dispatched his spot-kick in the resulting penalty shootouts, but to no avail.

Despite being offered a 10-day vacation, Mbappe returned to Camp des Loges just 64 hours after Les Bleus' heartbreak in Qatar. Speaking on the striker's premature return, Galtier told PSG TV (h/t Daily Mail):

"I'm very happy to see him. Kylian had a great World Cup. This return is also a strong signal to everyone...."

"...He wanted to get back in contact with the group very quickly and prepare for the deadlines which are coming up very quickly. We are very, very happy to see him."

