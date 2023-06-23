After public apology to pregnant partner over cheating, Neymar handed fresh blow as his father reportedly gets arrested in Brazil

Brazilian superstar Neymar has been dealt a fresh blow, as reports in Brazil claim the player's father Neymar da Silva Santos was arrested for committing an environmental crime.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Neymar Sr was spotted arguing with the secretary of the environment for the Mangaratiba region, Shayenne Barreto, before his arrest. Santos allegedly carried out work in his son's mansion that 'promoted deforestation, rock breaking and diversion of a river'.

The police are reportedly investigating further and Santos is not under detention. The news of the alleged arrest broke out soon after Neymar issued an apology for committing an act of infidelity.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward recently took to his Instagram to apologize for cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi. While doing so, the player stated that he wasn't sure of what the future held for the couple.

His apology read:

"Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public. Can't imagine without you; I don't know if we'll work out, but TODAY you're sure I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger."

The apology from the former Barcelona player came soon after reports claimed he spent the eve of Valentine's Day with Brazilian influencer Fernanda Campos.

Guardiola shuts down rumors linking Neymar with a move to Manchester City

Manager Pep Guardiola has denied rumors suggesting that Neymar was offered to Manchester City. FC Barcelona boss Xavi has also shut down reports linking the Brazilian with a return to his former side.

Neymar joined the Parisian club in 2017 from Barcelona and is contracted with PSG will until 2025. Speaking about the move to Manchester City, Guardiola stated (via GOAL):

"I am so sorry for Le Parisien but it is not true; I am sorry for them because the information they have received is false. Neymar is an incredible player and by my information, he is a nice guy. Let him express himself at Paris."

Neymar has made 173 appearances for the club, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists across all competitions. The Brazilian has also lifted 13 trophies at the Parc des Princes, including four league titles. He has also twice won the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions thrice each.

