After signing Nico Gonzalez, Pep Guardiola wants another ex-Barcelona talent as replacement for Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City: Reports

According to a report by El Nacional, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is interested in signing another former Barcelona midfielder to replace Kevin De Bruyne after bringing in Nico Gonzalez. The reigning English champions signed the former La Blaugrana star from FC Porto for a reported €60 million in the recently concluded winter transfer window.

The Sky Blues are now targeting Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons for the summer as a potential replacement for Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian midfielder is in the final months of his contract with the club and will likely be allowed to leave Manchester in the summer. Simons is expected to cost between €70-80 million from RB Leipzig.

The Manchester City manager has close links with Barcelona. The Catalan manager played and began his managerial career with La Blaugrana.

Pep Guardiola is set to rebuild his side in the summer after a disappointing campaign that has seen them lose seven matches after 24 league games, the worst run of his managerial career.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's legacy with Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has a long and storied legacy with Barcelona that dates back to his playing days. The 54-year-old tactician is a Catalan and his style of play and footballing philosophy is based on the side's principles.

Guardiola came through the club's famed La Masia academy and spent over a decade playing for the senior team between 1991 and 2001. He played under the legendary Johan Cruyff at the club and his time with the legendary Dutchman shaped how he views the game.

He played 384 games for La Blaugrana, scoring 11 times and providing 56 assists from defensive midfield. He helped the team to six LaLiga crowns, the 1991-92 UEFA Champions League, two Copa del Reys, five Spanish Super Cups, the UEFA Super Cup, and the now-defunct Europapokal der Pokalsieger Sieger.

Pep Guardiola returned to Barcelona in 2007 to manage the B-team before taking over the senior team in 2008. He went on to have one of the most iconic managerial runs in the sport, winning 2.41 points per game in 141 games.

He helped the side win two UEFA Champions Leagues, three LaLiga crowns, two Copa del Reys, three Spanish Super Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, and two FIFA Club World Cups.

Now in charge of Manchester City, the Catalan tactician has continued to rely on the footballing principles he learned in Catalonia to become one of the most successful managers in English football history.

