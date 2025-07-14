After suggesting Chelsea will never win trophies with Robert Sanchez, John Obi Mikel delivers verdict on goalkeeper following CWC final triumph

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel lavished praise on Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez following his performance in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13. The Premier League side managed to defeat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-0 in this match, meaning that the Spain international kept a clean sheet.

However, there have been questions raised about the goalkeeper's long-term future at Stamford Bridge, with many believing that he is prone to errors. Mikel, who seems to slightly concerned about the 27-year-old former Brighton star told DAZN after the win over PSG (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"I still believe we do need a top, top goalkeeper. Robert Sanchez had a brilliant game today but going into the new season with the Champions League and the Premier League I think you still need another top goalkeeper that is going to come in and compete with him.”

Sanchez started the final of the Club World Cup and produced six saves during this tie. He made one high claim and saved five shots from inside the penalty area. Sanchez also recorded two clearances during the match.

The shot-stopper joined the Blues from Brighton in the summer of 2023 and has gone on to make 61 appearances across competitions since then, keeping 18 clean sheets. He is currently contracted at the club till the summer of 2030.

Cole Palmer reacts to Chelsea lifting FIFA Club Wolrd Cup

Cole Palmer

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer led his team to FIFA Club World Cup success, scoring twice in the final against PSG on Sunday. The England international contributed three goals and two assists overall in this tournament from six matches.

He scored twice in the space of eight minutes in the final to put the Blues 2-0 up within the first half hour. Speaking after the team's victory, Palmer told DAZN (via Sky Sports):

"Obviously it's a great feeling. Even better because obviously everyone doubted us before the game. I like finals and it happened again."

"The gaffer put a great game plan out. He knew where the space was going to be. I just had to repay him and score some goals."

He added:

"He's building something special. Something important. I feel like we are going in the right direction."

Chelsea and Palmer will now prepare for the start of the Premier League season. They open their league campaign with a game against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on August 17.

