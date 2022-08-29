“After that, we changed a little bit” – Marco Verratti explains key tactical change involving Lionel Messi during PSG vs Monaco 

Lionel Messi failed to register a goal or an assist as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with AS Monaco in their Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (August 28).

Regardless, the Argentine was able to make his impact felt by being more involved in the build-up play later in the game, as noted by his teammate Marco Verratti.

It proved to be a disappointing outing for PSG in the French capital. The Parisians entered the game sluggishly, allowing the away side to draw first blood via a Kevin Volland strike around the 20-minute mark.

Christophe Galtier's men looked much more lively in the second half and were able to restore parity when Neymar beat the goalkeeper from the spot 20 minutes to full-time. Speaking after the match, Marco Verratti explained that putting Lionel at the heart of the game turned the situation around for PSG.

The Italian said via Prime Video Sport France:

“It was more difficult in the first half. After that, we changed a little bit. We put Lionel Messi more in the heart of the game. We managed to find him more in the second half and we know that when he touches the ball, something happens."

It goes without saying that Monaco got more than they could've hoped for against PSG yesterday. The odds were against the Monegasques but they rose to the occasion and gave their opponents a run for their money away from home.

Marco Verratti has confessed that the Parisians were caught by surprise with the level of intensity with which the visitors played during the game. The midfielder said:

“I think we didn’t play a good game in the first 30 minutes. We were surprised by the intensity of Monaco. After that, we played a good game for 60 minutes."

Lionel Messi's numbers for PSG so far this season

The Parisians could only get a point from the encounter.

Unlike last season, Messi has wasted no time in making his impact felt at the Parc des Princes this term. He scored once in the Trophees de Champions clash with Nantes last month, helping the Parisians claim their first honor of the season.

The Argentine followed it up with another splendid display in PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot. Overall, Messi has recorded four goals and two assists to his name in five appearances for the French giants across all competitions.

