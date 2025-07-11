After Xabi Alonso decides to give bench treatment to Rodrygo at Club World Cup, Gareth Bale makes feelings clear about new Real Madrid boss

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale has shared his feelings about new Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard took over from Carlo Ancelotti in the summer and already seems to have made an impression.
During his team's run in the FIFA Club World Cup, Alonso showed that he was not scared to drop Rodrygo to a squad role, amid links suggesting a move to Arsenal. Claiming that he expects big things in the future from the former Bayer Leverkusen boss, Bale told ESPN FC (via GOAL):
“I think if you look off what he did at Leverkusen, yes, and now he's arguably got better players to work with and I imagine a bigger transfer kitty. So I would like to think Xabi has got the respect of the players and the players will play for him. So I expect big changes and I expect them to play the way he wants them and if they don't, I don't think Xabi's scared to drop anyone.”
Unfortunately, Alonso was unable to claim his first trophy as Real Madrid boss with his team crashing out of the Club World Cup in the semi-final stage. They were comprehensively defeated 4-0 by last season's UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.
Alonso showed great promise during his time with Bayer Leverkusen from 2022 to 2025. He won the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal, among other honros with the German side.
Luka Modric shares his feelings as Real Madrid exit nears
Luka Modric's time at Real Madrid is coming to an end, with his current deal ending in mid-June. He joined the Spanish giants from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012.
Overall, the Croatian made 597 appearances across competitions, bagging 43 goals and 95 assists. Speaking in an interview with the club's official channels, Modric said (via Football Espana):
“It has been a long journey, but unforgettable. I’ve grown a lot as a player and as a person. I have another house outside my house, because Madrid and Spain are like my second home. I’m very happy and I’m sure that with time I’ll be even more aware of what I’ve achieved, because I’m going to need some time to add up all the emotions and everything I’ve achieved here.”
During his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Modric won six UEFA Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles, among other honors. He's expected to join AC Milan once his contract at Real Madrid runs out.