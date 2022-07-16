"Agent Mendy and Jorgi", "Best defence in Europe" - Chelsea fans celebrate the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate their second signing of the summer, defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The Blues have announced his acquisition from Serie A side Napoli on a four-year deal.

The Senegalese international has joined the Blues following the arrival of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

As per The Daily Mail, the 31-year-old has cost the West London club between £32 million (€38 million) and £33.7 million (€40 million). Chelsea fans are seemingly in the mood to celebrate following the club's announcement of the deal.

Let's take a look at some tweets from the Blues fans.

Koulibaly has established himself as one of the best central defenders in Europe since his move to Napoli from Belgian side Genk in 2014. With his enormous ability as well as experience, he would be a huge asset to Thomas Tuichel's side.

During his time at the Naples club, Koulibaly was named in the Serie A 'Team of the Year' on four occasions and was also named the 'Best Defender' in Italy in 2019.

Over the years, the Senegalese defender has attracted interest from a host of top clubs across Europe. However, his dream move away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium never materialized with Napoli holding firm to keep him for so long.

The new Chelsea defender is also quite experienced at the international level, having earned 62 caps for Senegal. He also led his country to the AFCON title earlier this year.

Chelsea could be far from done in bolstering their backline

It's hardly a surprise to see Chelsea bolstering their defensive ranks during the summer transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel's side were left short of both options and depth at the back following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The centre-back duo left the Blues this summer for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, both on free transfers.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Koulibaly joins up with Chelsea in Las Vegas Koulibaly joins up with Chelsea in Las Vegas 🔵🎰 https://t.co/rTAPkWyiLp

Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr were the only senior options for Tuchel at the heart of the defense before signing Koulibaly.

Meanwhile, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the London giants are also pursuing deals for Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe.

If the Blues manage to sign both Ake and Kimpembe even after getting Koulibaly, Tuchel will have as many as six options at the heart of the defense.

