 Agent Pini Zahavi ‘upset’ after failing to secure Real Madrid move for Robert Lewandowski: Reports

Robert Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi was reportedly disappointed after he failed to take the superstar to Real Madrid in 2014. Robert Lewandowski has won it all with Bayern Munich over the last seven years, but his heart was originally set for Real Madrid in 2014.

The Poland international is one of the best players in the world right now but he is yet to sign a long-term contract with Bayern. The Bavarians do want to keep Robert Lewandowski at the club, but they are also keeping an eye on Erling Haaland.

In a recent report, Bild claimed that Bayern would consider selling Robert Lewandowski for around €60 million in the summer. The German giants feel it would allow them to attempt to facilitate Haaland’s arrival.

The report has angered Lewandowski and he could retaliate by complicating the renewal with Bayern Munich. If a change of scenery is to take place, Zahavi and Lewandowski know just where they want to end up.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨🚨 Robert Lewandowski has asked his agent Pini Zahavi to take him to Real Madrid.



As per AS, super-agent Zahavi was heartbroken after failing to make Robert Lewandowski a Real Madrid player in 2014. Zahavi rues the missed opportunity to this day and might make his client’s dream come true if an opportunity presents itself in the future.

Any team in the world would be lucky to have a player of Robert Lewandowski’s caliber at their disposal. The Poland striker has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 29 goals in 24 games across all competitions.

Robert Lewandowski is a part of Real Madrid’s three-man shortlist

Real Madrid are completely focused on signing long-term target Kylian Mbappe from PSG next summer. However, that does not mean they are not keeping an eye on developing situations elswhere. As per a recent report, Real Madrid are looking to bolster their attack and have identified three key forwards so far.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Cezary Kucharski (former agent of Robert Lewandowski): "Real Madrid was Lewandowski's dream but the club only offered him to be Benzema's substitute." @carrusel 🎙| Cezary Kucharski (former agent of Robert Lewandowski): "Real Madrid was Lewandowski's dream but the club only offered him to be Benzema's substitute." @carrusel https://t.co/OOnFpAk7F2

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane have been shortlisted by the Galacticos.

Lewandowski does not have age on his side, but he promises to come in for the lowest transfer fee out of the three names on Madrid's list. Robert Lewandowski also has plenty of experience in top competitions, which could turn out to be pivotal for the Champions League aspirants.

