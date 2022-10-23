Agent Rafaela Pimenta predicts superstar forward to become football's first £1 billion player

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland will become the world's first £1 billion player, according to his agent Rafaela Pimenta.

Manchester City acquired Haaland's services from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund for £51 million in the summer. While the fee may seem like a bargain, the total cost of the transfer could reportedly exceed £300 million after wages, bonuses and agent fees.

However, the Cityzens have already got their money's worth, with Haaland taking the Premier League by storm. He has found the back of the net 17 times in just 11 top-flight games so far this season.

With 27 matches still left to be played, the Norway international is on course to break Mohamed Salah's goalscoring record in the Premier League. The Liverpool star currently holds the record for scoring the most number of goals in a single 38-match league campaign, having netted 32 goals in 2017-18.

Haaland may cost Manchester City a total of £300 million, but his value is only going to rise, considering the form he is in now. A club of Real Madrid's stature being interested in him only adds to his worth and image.

The striker's agent Rafaela Pimenta has now tipped him to become football's first £1 billion player. She pointed out how Haaland's football value, image value and sponsor value are going up to justify the price. She told Sky Sports Italia [via The Sun]:

"One billion. That's what I think [Haaland will cost] because if you put together his football value, his image value, his sponsor value, it is for sure one billion."

"And if you compare, it's normal to compare Erling [Haaland] with [Kylian] Mbappe so you have a little bit of an idea of the market. I think Erling will be the first player to achieve a transfer that will be around one billion."

Haaland has scored 22 goals and provided three assists in 15 matches across all competitions for Manchester City this season.

Haaland has a release clause in his Manchester City contract

Haaland only joined Manchester City this summer and has a contract with them until 2027. It is also worth noting that there are not many clubs bigger than the Cityzens in the world.

However, Real Madrid are said to be prepared to test Manchester City's resolve by trying to sign the striker in the coming years. The release clause in the player's contract will boost Los Blancos' hopes.

Haaland reportedly has a £175 million (€200 million) release clause in his deal with the Cityzens. However, it will only be valid from 2024.

