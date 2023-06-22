"Agent Virgil," "Sign him" - Liverpool fans react hilariously as Van Dijk is spotted holidaying with Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne

Liverpool fans on Twitter have provided humorous reactions to an image of Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne on holiday.

Twitter page @TheAnfieldTalk posted a photo of Van Dijk, De Bruyne and their wives on Wednesday, June 21. The two footballers were spotted sitting next to each other and sporting shades.

Liverpool fans immediately flooded the comments section of the post with their reactions, urging their team to sign De Bruyne from Manchester City. One of them tweeted:

"Agente Virgil?"

Another wrote:

"Sign him 😭"

Yet another Reds fan tweeted:

"Kevin you’ve won everything now, it’s time to come home."

Here are some more reactions:

De Bruyne and Van Dijk share plenty of mutual respect for each other, having clashed horns on numerous occasions while turning out for their clubs.

In an interview with ESPN in November last year, the Dutchman named the Manchester City man as the player he would like to play alongside at Liverpool. Van Dijk said (as quoted by The Hard Tackle):

“Someone that I’ve never played with before but would love at Liverpool is Kevin De Bruyne. He’s unbelievable, and if he would’ve played at Liverpool, we would’ve gone even further than what we have done.

“He’s outstanding, good on the ball, he presses high, scores plenty of goals, and has every attribute of a modern-day midfielder and footballer in general.”

De Bruyne, meanwhile, told ESPN UK that both his and Van Dijk's kids go to the same school and that they end up meeting each other often.

“I know Virgil... Me and Virgil see each other a lot. Our children go to the same school and they like to play together, so it was just a friendly chat,” the Manchester City midfielder said after their 2-2 draw with the Reds back in April last year.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne endured contrasting 2022-23 seasons

Manchester City, spearheaded by Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, won the coveted treble to conclude an incredibly successful 2022-23 season. The Citizens beat Arsenal to the Premier League title before edging Manchester United and Inter Milan in the finals of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League respectively.

De Bruyne pulled the strings from midfield for Pep Guardiola's side, endind the season with 10 goals and 31 assists in 49 appearances across competitions. However, he picked up a hamstring tear in the Champions League final and missed Belgium's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifers this month.

Meanwhile, Liverpool struggled for much of the season before finishing the campaign well to end up fifth in the Premier League. They fell in the fourth round of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, while also exiting the Champions League in the Round of 16.

Virgil van Dijk made 41 appearances across competitions for the Reds, scoring thrice and laying out an assist. The Dutchman was criticized on numerous occasions for his defending, with Jurgen Klopp's men conceding 50 goals in the matches he featured in.

Van Dijk also struggled in the Netherlands' Euro 2024 qualifiers this month, with the team losing 4-0 to France and 3-0 to Gibraltar.

