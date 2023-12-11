"Agreed to review progress at the end of the season" - Reputed journalist gives an update on Mauricio Pochettino's future at Chelsea

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claims Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be given time and backing at Chelsea despite a disastrous start to the season.

The west Londoners were beaten 2-0 by Everton on Sunday (December 10), their seventh defeat of the season. It leaves Pochettino's men in a precarious position, 12th in the league and 14 points off the top four.

Pochettino's appointment in July was met by enthusement from Chelsea fans who expected a quick turnaround at Stamford Bridge. They finished 12th in the league last season and it couldn't get much worse.

However, the Argentine coach has been majorly backed, with the west London outfit making 12 signings in January. That includes a British transfer record £115 million deal for Moises Caicedo and the acquisitions of Nicolas Jackson (£32 million) and Robert Sanchez (£25 million).

Jacobs said that Chelsea and Pochettino were always set to review the club's situation at the end of the season. Thus, his position in charge of the Blues is seemingly not at risk:

"Understanding on Mauricio Pochettino and (CFC) is that right from the start both parties agreed to review progress at the end of the season in a kind of two-way appraisal. This was pre-planned and thus there's currently no indication Pochettino won't be given time and backing."

Pochettino signed a two-year contract with the west Londoners, with a club option of a further year. He arrived after a spell at Paris Saint-Germain which saw him win Ligue 1 before being sacked.

The Premier League giants' failings so far this season have been put down to their questionable recruitment. The club have spent big on youth with no real emphasis on acquiring proven and experienced players.

Chelsea manager Pochettino hints at January signings

Victor Osimhen appears to be on Mauricio Pochettino's shortlist.

Pochettino has suggested that the club will consider strengthening their squad in January. This is despite the Blues spending a reported £1 billion since Todd Boehly became co-owner in May 2022. He said (via the Premier League's official website):

"After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality. If we are not receiving enough, maybe we need to do some movement. That is the thing to analyse with the sporting directors, to see if we can change this dynamic and improve in the second half of the season."

Chelsea have been linked with signing a new striker, amid Jackson and Armando Broja's struggles this season. Reports claim that the west Londoners are prepared to break the bank to sign Napoli's Victor Osimhen and could spend more than €100 million (£86 million).

Osimhen, 24, has been one of European football's most prolific forwards for several years. The Nigerian has bagged 66 goals and 16 assists in 115 games at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.