Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues willing to break bank for Victor Osimhen; club suffer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia blow, and more - December 10, 2023

Chelsea lock horns with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (December 10) in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's side are tenth in the standings with 19 points from 15 games following a 2-1 midweek defeat at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the Blues are willing to do everything to bring Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the London giants have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 10, 2023:

Chelsea willing to break bank for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to pay whatever it takes to sign Victor Osimhen in 2024, according to Football Transfers.

The Blues are in the market for a new No. 9 and have made Osimhen their priority target. Pochettino has seen his team struggle in the absence of a proper striker this season. Romelu Lukaku is on loan to AS Roma and not part of the Argentinean manager's plans.

Nicolas Jackson, who arrived from Villarreal this summer, has been a disappointment so far. The London giants have turned to Osimhen to address the situation.

The Nigerian hitman is among the most feared strikers in the world right now and powered Napoli to the league title last season. Osimhen's contract expires in 2025, but he hasn't agreed an extension yet.

Chelsea are hoping to make the most of the situation, but the Serie A giants are likely to demand more than €100 million for the player in the summer. However, the Blues are undeterred by the Italian side's demands and will apparently do everything in their power to get their man.

Blues suffer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia blow

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been a revelation at Napoli.

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. According to journalist Dean Jones, the Georgian midfielder has no desire to come to the Premier League.

Kvaratskhelia has been in spectacular form for Napoli recently, registering four goals and five assists in 19 games across competitions this season. The Blues have their eyes on the 22-year-old, according to ESPN.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Kvaratskhelia isn't convinced that his style of play is suited for the Premier League.

"We always believe that because we've got the best league in the world here in England that everyone wants to come and play here, but they don't. Some players just don't have that desire to come to the Premier League," said Jones.

He continued:

"I think all the signals so far are that Kvaratskhelia doesn't really have that same desire to get to the Premier League as some other players do. I think part of that is because of the type of player he is and the style of football he plays. It might not work."

Jones added that the Georgian is worried about derailing his career with a move to the wrong club.

"I think that he'll want to go somewhere that seems a bit more fail-proof. He will want to go and play on a stage where there is a history of players of his type excelling and actually fulfilling their potential.

"He is a brilliant player and could obviously do well here, but it could go wrong and derail his career if he picks the wrong club," said Jones.

Kvaratskhelia's contract with the Serie A champions runs till 2027.

Tottenham Hotspur end Trevoh Chalobah pursuit

Tottenham Hotspur have ended their pursuit of Trevoh Chalobah, according to Football Insider.

The English defender is a peripheral figure at Chelsea and will reportedly be allowed to leave in January. Chalobah was close to teaming up with former manager Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich this summer before the move broke down.

Spurs were linked with the 24-year-old recently by TEAMtalk. The club signed Micky van de Ven this summer, and he has been a hit so far. However, the Dutchman picked up an injury recently and could be sidelined for a while.

The situation has prompted Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou to turn to the market. It was previously believed that he would move for Chalobah in January, but it now appears that Spurs have lost interest in the player.