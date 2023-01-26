Aguero hits back at Ibrahimovic's Argentina comments and takes brutal dig at Sweden's failure to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has made his retort to AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who recently criticized Argentina and their players for their behavior after the World Cup victory.

The retired Argentine striker, in an attempt to retaliate, pointed out Sweden's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing 2-0 to Poland in the qualifiers. Aguero said in a live stream on Twitch: (as seen on SPORTbible)

“It seems to me that it’s very rude to say that we are not going to win anymore. I think that before worrying about Argentina, you could worry about your country, about your players, who are not even in the last World Cups.”

La Albiceleste won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in emphatic fashion as Lionel Messi took center stage at the tournament. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker bagged seven goals and three assists and won the Golden Ball award, becoming the first player to have won it twice.

He scored a brace in the final against France and converted his spot-kick in the penalty shootout as well. PSG teammate and France superstar Kylian Mbappe scored an exceptional hat-trick.

Following their World Cup victory, La Albiceleste were quite unprofessional and rowdy in their celebrations. Footage of the squad mocking Mbappe by singing sarcastic songs in the dressing room surfaced online.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a vile gesture in front of Qatari officials after receiving the Golden Glove award. He was also seen carrying a doll with Mbappe's face taped to it during Argentina's World Cup victory tour in Buenos Aires.

"It's something unique" - Argentina manager explains how Lionel Messi has adapted his game for longevity

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has revealed how Lionel Messi has adapted his playing style as he enters the twilight stages of his career. Scaloni said in an interview with former La Albiceleste footballer Jorge Valdano:

"I think he learned a lot in the moments that he has to influence. He knows how to manage himself, because he's getting older and he knows himself. But he sets himself up in places where he knows he's going to hurt the opponents."

The Argentine coach added:

"There are times when I tell him Leo, stick to the line to attract an opponent, and he comes, but not in the exact area I tell him, but in an area to put two opponents in doubt. He learnt that, it's innate. It's something unique and to experience it every day is impressive."

﻿Messi has been the epitome of longetivity in his glorious career that has spanned more than 18 years at the highest level. In a total of 1005 games for club and country at senior level, the maestro has scored 794 goals and given 387 assists.

