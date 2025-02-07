“Ah, come on” - Virgil van Dijk irked by post-match question from Troy Deeney after Liverpool booked their place in Carabao Cup final

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk seemed displeased with Troy Deeney for a post-match question following the 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, February 6. The Reds made light work of Spurs in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Virgil van Dijk found the back of the net to help their team move to the final with a 4-1 score on aggregate. Following the game, Deeney, who was on post-match duty for CBS Sport, asked the Dutchman about Liverpool's chances of securing a quadruple this season.

Van Dijk was visibly irked by the question and immediately dismissed the notion.

"Ah come on," said Van Dijk.

Deeney immediately apologized to the Dutchman. The former Watford striker then asked :

"With the quadruple on the horizon how do you manage everyone being level every single day?"

Van Dijk pondered over the question before stating that the Reds have to try and win every game without thinking about the quadruple.

"The expectation that we have is to try and win every game and not quadruple or thinking about what could be there in May time. Every game that we play from now on is going to be difficult up until the end of the season," said Van Dijk.

He continued:

"Hopefully we’re going to be in every competition and that’ll be fantastic that’s what we work for. We just have to enjoy the whole ride altogether."

Virgil van Dijk concluded:

"Not only us as a group of players as a group with the defence as well, look at us ourselves, don’t look at others, just worry about ourselves and look that’s the only thing we look at. I say that to the team and to the boys as well."

Liverpool will face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on March 16 at Wembley.

How have Liverpool performed this season under Arne Slot?

Arne Slot.

Liverpool have won 29 of their 37 games under Arne Slot this season, losing just thrice. The Reds have scored 91 goals across competitions, and let in 31.

The Merseyside club are leading the Premier League title race after 23 games, six points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who have played a game more. Liverpool also finished at the top of the Champions League table after the group stages. winning seven of their eight games.

Slot's team have also reached the FA Cup Fourth Round, where they face Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, February 9.

