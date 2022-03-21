Ajax star set to follow teammate Noussair Mazraoui to Barcelona - Reports

Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui is close to joining Barcelona in the summer. His teammate Nicolas Tagliafico could follow suit, according to Spanish publication Fichajes.

The Argentine was linked with the club last winter but de Godenzonen prevented the transfer.

Tagliafico ended up staying in the Dutch top-flight. However, it now appears there is no stopping him from jumping ship after the season. Speaking about the rumored transfer, he told TNT Sport:

“Barça? The agreement was complicated for the club in January, but I think that now, in June, everything will be easier."

Tagliafico still has a year left on his contract but this will be the Eredivisie side's last chance to cash in on the 29-year-old. If they fail to do so, they risk losing him on a free transfer next year. Tagliafico is currently valued at around €12 million on Transfermarkt.

infosfcb  @infosfcb 🗣️ Nicolás Tagliafico: Yes, there was interest from Barcelona and there were talks between the two clubs, but in the end Ajax did not agree. However, I think it will be easier in June.” 🗣️ Nicolás Tagliafico: Yes, there was interest from Barcelona and there were talks between the two clubs, but in the end Ajax did not agree. However, I think it will be easier in June.” https://t.co/rYOWG5XRsL

With Jordi Alba in the twilight of his career, Barca looking to bolster the left side of their defense. Tagliafico's arrival will also signal the end of the Blaugrana's pursuit of Valencia's Jose Gaya, who was rumored to have been on their radar.

Barcelona are investing heavily in defense this summer

Plenty of defenders are being linked with Barcelona, which could give their backline a new look. With Tagliafico and Mazraoui likely to arrive from Ajax, Chelsea duo Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen have also been linked with a move.

Both players are out of contract with the Blues and the Spaniard, in particular, already appears to have reached a deal with the Catalans. Furthermore, the club are weighing up their prospects of signing Juventus star Danilo.

Barcelona are offering €5m per season. It's up to the player, tempted by Barça proposal since weeks. During their contacts with Raiola for Gravenberch, FC Bayern have asked again for Noussair Mazraoui. More: he had a direct conversation with Nagelsmann and Kahn.Barcelona are offering €5m per season. It's up to the player, tempted by Barça proposal since weeks. During their contacts with Raiola for Gravenberch, FC Bayern have asked again for Noussair Mazraoui. More: he had a direct conversation with Nagelsmann and Kahn. 🇲🇦 #transfers Barcelona are offering €5m per season. It's up to the player, tempted by Barça proposal since weeks. https://t.co/hiW255UTxN

With Sergi Roberto set to leave the Camp Nou after his contract expires in the summer, Sergino Dest facing an uncertain future and Dani Alves in the twilight of his career, a right-back is a top priority.

For the centre-back position, Barcelona have set their sights on Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly. The defender impressed Xavi during their encounter in the Europa League last month.

