Barcelona set to battle PSG and Juventus for Manchester City star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, but face stiff competition from PSG and Juventus. According to Spanish publication Fichajes.net, the Algerian is a subject of interest from the Catalans, who're keen to bring him to Camp Nou.

Ousmane Dembele is poised to leave Barcelona on a free transfer this summer after the expiration of his contract, despite some reports claiming that he's open to negotiating a new deal.

His departure will open up a vacancy in the right-wing position, and Mahrez has emerged as a potential replacement. The 31-year-old could slot in seamlessly with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and former City teammate Ferran Torres.

The Fichajes report also claims that Barcelona will divert all their funds dedicated to roping in Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund to Mahrez instead.

33 appearances

21 goals

7 assists



He now has over 100 goal involvements for Man City since joining the club



Riyad Mahrez this season:
33 appearances
21 goals
7 assists
He now has over 100 goal involvements for Man City since joining the club

The Sky Blues are looking to cash in on the former Leicester City winger to facilitate their pursuit of the Norwegian ace. Mahrez still has over a year left on his contract but his eye-catching performances have clearly generated interest from various top clubs.

He's notched up 21 goals and seven assists from 35 games in all competitions to play a key role in City's rampaging run this season. The Algerian international, who won the Premier League with the Foxes in 2016, joined the Sky Blues two years later and has since grown from strength to strength.

Overall, he boasts 60 goals and 44 assists from 177 games for Pep Guardiola's side thus far, proving to be worth the £60 million invested in him.

Barcelona target also in PSG's radar

Meanwhile, PSG have also expressed interest in Mahrez following his goalscoring form as they look to replace Angel Di Maria.

His contract with the capital side is up in the summer and with no extension signed yet, he could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes, reports Foot Mercato. To that end, the Parisians are looking to rope in Mahrez to fill the void, with the player boasting similar creative skills to his Argentine counterpart.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG are closely monitoring the contract situation of Riyad Mahrez. His Man City deal runs out in June 2023.



PSG are closely monitoring the contract situation of Riyad Mahrez. His Man City deal runs out in June 2023.
(Source: Daily Mirror)

PSG are said to be huge admirers of him, who also scored three goals against them in the Champions League semi-finals last year.

Given his contractual situation and age, a fee of around £30 million could be enough to lure him away to Paris. Although Mahrez is keen to stay put in Manchester, there haven't been any developments in the way of negotiating a new deal.

