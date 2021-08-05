Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Johan Cruyff Shield 2021

Ajax are back in action with an important fixture this weekend as they lock horns with PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield final on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

PSV Eindhoven were impressive last season but were unable to seize the Eredivisie title from Ajax. The away side has been in good form this month and has a point to prove going into this match.

Ajax, on the other hand, stormed their way to another Eredivisie crown and will be confident ahead of this fixture. The reigning Dutch champions have been a dominant force in the Netherlands and will want to add another piece of silverware to their collection this weekend.

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

Ajax and PSV Eindhoven share an intriguing rivalry and have played a total of 51 matches against each other. Ajax have a slight edge and have won 21 games as opposed to PSV Eindhoven's 19 victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the KNVB Cup this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Ajax. Ten Hag's charges went on to win the competition and will want to prove their mettle yet again this weekend.

Ajax form guide: W-D-D-W-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Ajax have a strong squad

Ajax

Mohammed Kudus is currently recuperating from an injury and will have to be excluded from the squad. Andre Onana has been hit with a ban and is expected to sit out of this game.

Injured: Mohamed Kudus

Suspended: Andre Onana

Unavailable: Antony, Edson Alvarez

PSV Eindhoven need to win this game

PSV Eindhoven

Maximiliano Romero, Richard Ledezma, and Maxime Delanghe are currently injured and have been ruled out of this match. Ritsu Doan is representing Japan at the Olympics and will also be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Richard Ledezma, Maxime Delanghe

Suspended: Olivier Boscagli

Unavailable: Ritsu Doan

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Stekelenburg; Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Devyne Rensch; Ryan Gravenberch, Kenneth Taylor, Zakaria Labyad; Steven Berghuis, Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel; Philipp Mwene, Andre Ramalho, Nick Viergever, Philipp Max; Ibrahim Sangare, Mario Gotze, Marco van Ginkel; Noni Madueke, Eran Zahavi, Cody Gakpo

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Ajax have been exceptional over the past year and their dominance in Dutch football cannot be understated. The reigning champions have an impressive recent record against PSV Eindhoven and will want to win the Johan Cruyff Shield this year.

PSV Eindhoven have excelled in their pre-season and have a point to prove in this match. Ajax are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Ajax 3-2 PSV Eindhoven

