"Ajax will not by definition get any worse" - Former player explains why Dutch champions should sell Antony after offer from Manchester United

Former Ajax forward Wim Kieft has advised the Dutch champions to cash in on Antony after receiving a huge bid from Manchester United.

Antony has been Erik ten Hag's top attacking target since taking charge of Manchester United. Ajax have maintained that he is not for sale, but the English giants have refused to give up.

The Red Devils' dismal start to the 2022-23 season has prompted them to make another attempt to sign the winger. De Telegraaf claimed on Thursday (August 18) that they approached Ajax with an €80 million bid.

However, the Dutch daily went on to report that the offer was rejected out of hand by the Eredivisie giants. There are suggestions that Ten Hag's side could return with an improved bid for Antony.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Been told it’s not sure that Antony starts on Sunday yet, still discussed internally.



Gakpo, cheaper option for Man Utd. Manchester United are not giving up on Antony. Ajax turned down new bid but Man Utd plan to try again - they feel Antony really wants the move.Been told it’s not sure that Antony starts on Sunday yet, still discussed internally.Gakpo, cheaper option for Man Utd. Manchester United are not giving up on Antony. Ajax turned down new bid but Man Utd plan to try again - they feel Antony really wants the move. 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #MUFCBeen told it’s not sure that Antony starts on Sunday yet, still discussed internally.Gakpo, cheaper option for Man Utd. https://t.co/eAkUvbRxjL

As Antony continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, Kieft has urged Ajax to sell him. The Dutchman also insisted that it would be unrealistic for his former employers to demand over €100 million for the 22-year-old. He wrote in his De Telegraaf column [via Voetbal Primeur]:

"Whether they can enjoy Antony's exceptional qualities at Ajax for a long time remains to be seen. But how much does Ajax want to bag for him if €80-85 million are not enough?"

"€100-120 million? Those are amounts that are not being paid now, not even by someone like Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who knows Antony very well."

The former Ajax striker suggested that the Dutch champions should accept Manchester United's next offer for Antony. He went on to claim that the club's standards will not drop if they replace the Brazilian with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech. He wrote:

"That is why Ajax should never reject such a transfer fee for Antony. Of course, you will miss his specific qualities, but, on the other hand, you already have an alternative walking around in the Johan Cruijff Arena in Steven Berghuis, and possibly Mo Ihattaren behind him."

"And if they succeed to get Hakim Ziyech back, then Ajax will not by definition get any worse."

Ajax are said to be keen to re-sign Ziyech from Chelsea if Antony joins the Red Devils this summer.

Manchester United target Antony's 2021-22 stats

Antony made 33 appearances across all competitions for Ajax last season. He scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in those matches, helping the club win the Eredivisie in the process.

The Brazil international, who has a contract with Ajax until 2025, has picked up right where he left off this campaign. He has netted and assisted two goals each from three matches.

