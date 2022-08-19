Chelsea star could return to former club if Manchester United complete signing: Reports

Ajax are considering targeting Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech if Brazilian winger Antony joins Manchester United, as per Express.

Express carry a report from Hamstelaar which claims that the Eredivisie champions have made Ziyech their priority replacement for Antony if the forward departs this summer.

There have been question marks over the future of the Chelsea player who has found game time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge.

He left Ajax back in 2020 to join the Blues, but had previously flourished in Amsterdam, making 165 appearances, scoring 49 goals and contributing 81 assists.

Ziyech has played no part of Thomas Tuchel's side's opening two games of the season.

He made 44 appearances last season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists for the Stamford Bridge side.

The former FC Twente winger has three years left on his current deal with Chelsea.

If the Moroccan does return to the Johan Cruyff Arena, he will likely replace Antony with speculation growing over a potential move to Manchester United.

The Brazilian has been a huge part of Ajax's attacking outlet since arriving from Sao Paulo in 2020.

He has made 82 appearances, scoring 24 goals and contributing 22 assists.

Manchester United show interest in Chelsea star

The Chelsea winger is reportedly back in the Red Devils sights

Despite Antony being Manchester United's top attacking target, the Red Devils have reportedly reconsidered targeting Ziyech.

Given that the Moroccan played under United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax, the Dutch tactician will know all about his talent.

The United boss developed Ziyech into one of Europe's most eye-catching wingers.

Antony has undergone a similar rise to prominence under Ten Hag's tutelage and that is perhaps pushing him towards Old Trafford.

The Red Devils may fail to come to an agreement with Ajax before the window slams shut for the Brazilian.

If so, a last ditch attempt to lure Ziyech away from the Blues may be considered with the winger a viable alternative option.

Ten Hag has previously lauded his former Ajax forward, saying (via football.london):

"Whenever resistance is at its highest, Ziyech shines. We have many players who can create but in the final third, no one is as good as Hakim."

"Sometimes he is a trainer's nightmare, but you have to give him space."

Whether a move for the Moroccan comes to fruition remains to be seen, but an exit from Stamford Bridge for the attacker looks likely this summer.

