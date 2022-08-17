Manchester United board ready to make move for 29-year-old Chelsea star - Reports

Manchester United are prepared to make a late move for Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech, as per journalist Nabil Djellit.

Erik ten Hag is eyeing attacking reinforcements following a disappointing start to the season for the Red Devils.

The Dutch tactician has overseen two defeats thus far, losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford before a 4-0 thrashing at Brentford.

Reports claimed that Manchester United's higher-ups had resisted Ten Hag's interest in the Moroccan.

However, Djellit claims that the Red Devils are now more attentive to the coach's wishes to sign the winger.

The 13-time Premier League winners will make a move for Ziyech if Chelsea don't demand too high a price for the player.

Ziyech joined the Blues from Ajax back in 2020 for £36 million, signing a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

He was coming off the back of an impressive stint at the Johan Cruyff Arena, playing under Ten Hag.

The Moroccan winger made 100 appearances under the Dutch coach, scoring 35 goals and contributing 53 assists.

He was part of the Ajax side that made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019 under Ten Hag's tutelage.

However, Ziyech has failed to replicate the form that saw him earn huge praise during his time at Ajax with Chelsea.

He has scored 14 goals and contributed 10 assists in 83 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Will Chelsea be willing to sell Ziyech to Manchester United?

Ziyech is yet to make an appearance this season

It remains to be seen if the Blues will be willing to do business with Manchester United despite the latter's woeful start to the season.

Chelsea may still view the Red Devils as potential top four challengers despite the problems that are currently occurring at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is eager to reunite with players that have previously played under him at Ajax, including Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Will Erik ten Hag be reunited with Hakim Ziyech at Old Trafford? Will Erik ten Hag be reunited with Hakim Ziyech at Old Trafford? 👀 https://t.co/bX1JcLBoWx

Given that Ziyech flourished under the United boss, the west London club may have reservations over allowing the winger to reunite with the coach.

If they do negotiate with Ten Hag's side, they may just attempt to have United pay over the odds given the limited amount of time left in the transfer window.

The window slams shut on August 31 and the Red Devils are becoming desperate in their attempts to secure new attacking reinforcements.

Edited by Matthew Guyett