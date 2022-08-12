Manchester United hierarchy resisting Erik ten Hag's interest in signing 29-year-old attacker: Reports

Manchester United are reluctant to pursue a deal for Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech despite manager Erik ten Hag being interested in him, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United have made three significant additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen for a combined fee of around £65 million.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their squad further before the transfer window closes this month. The goalkeeping department is an area they are looking to bolster while signing a new attacker is also on the agenda.

Ten Hag had reportedly identified Ajax forward Antony as his top target to strengthen his attack. However, the Dutchman's former club have priced the Premier League giants out of the move by slapping a £68 million price tag on the 22-year-old.

Chelsea attacker Ziyech then emerged as a transfer target for Ten Hag last week. The 52-year-old worked with the Morocco international during his time at Ajax and is reportedly keen on a reunion at Old Trafford.

However, Ten Hag is facing resistance from the Manchester United hierarchy in his bid to sign Ziyecha, according to the aforementioned source. It appears the Red Devils are not entirely sold on the idea of signing the 29-year-old.

The Old Trafford club have largely backed Ten Hag's preference to sign players familiar to him. They even made a bid for Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic, who the manager knows from his time at FC Twente, last week.

Ziyech, though, has been deemed an exception if the report is to be believed. It is unclear why Manchester United are reluctant to pursue a deal for the former Ajax attacker this summer.

The attacker was an unused substitute in Chelsea's 1-0 win against Everton in the Premier League last weekend. He is said to be open to leaving the Stamford Bridge club this summer.

Manchester United failed with approach for Timo Werner

It has also emerged that Timo Werner was a player of interest to Manchester United this summer. They made a 11th-hour attempt to sign the German before he joined RB Leipzig, as per the Manchester Evening News.

Chelsea signed Werner from Bundesliga club Leipzig for £47 million in 2020. The 26-year-old scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists from 89 matches for the Blues, helping them win the UEFA Champions League in the process.

However, Werner struggled to cement his place in Thomas Tuchel's preferred starting XI. He has thus returned to Leipzig in a £25 million deal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Benjamin Sesko, who was also targeted by the Red Devils, also joined Leipzig this week, adding to Ten Hag's woes.

