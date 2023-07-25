“Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe” – NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo makes hilarious claim amid PSG transfer saga

Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi Arabia is drawing attention from all over the globe. Milwaukee Bucks and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo took to Twitter with a hilarious line.

The Greek basketball player reacted to rumors of Al-Hilal's official bid for the France international. While posting an image of himself on Twitter, he wrote:

"Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe."

Whether or not the multi-time NBA Most Valuable Player resembles the football star remains up for debate.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the Saudi Pro League outfit has indeed submitted an official offer of €300 million to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Should the transfer take place, it will be the highest-ever transfer fee paid for a player in world football.

On Monday (July 24), a Correspondent at CBS, James Benge, added that the PSG forward will be paid €700 million for providing a year's worth of his services. According to Benge, the Saudi Pro League side will allow Mbappe to complete his move to Real Madrid after the solitary season.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid for the majority of this window. Los Blancos are in need of a prolific goal scorer to replace Karim Benzema. The striker departed for Al-Ittihad this summer.

In all, Benzema has scored 354 goals from 648 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid. He joined the club from Lyon in 2009 for a reported fee of €35 million (via transfermarkt).

Kylian Mbappe reacts to hilarious NBA star tweet

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Kylian Mbappe reacted with a series of laughing emojis to a tweet by NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The France international saw the funny side of things when the Greek basketball player posted a picture of himself and asked Al-Hilal to onboard him.

Antetokounmpo amusingly claimed that he was similar in appearance to the 2018 World Cup winner.

Despite an official bid coming in for the France international from Al-Hilal, it remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old chooses to go that route.

As of now, the former Monaco forward is yet to win the UEFA Champions League. Simon Stone of BBC Sport reported that the Parisian outfit are willing to let go of Mbappe on loan. The player could join another European giant and give himself a chance of winning the highest club competition in the continent.